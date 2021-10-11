Book review: A tragic accident changes the course of two cousins’ lives

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM
For a limited time, for NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials!
After the first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service To Cancel*
“Bells for Eli,” the first novel from Susan Beckham Zurenda, not only owes a debt to Southern history, but to Southern literary history as well.
In chronicling the lives of two cousins at the close of the last century, Zurenda’s book calls up memories of the unmoored adolescents of Carson McCullers in “The Heart is a Lonely Hunter” and “The Member of the Wedding” and the youngsters in Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird.”