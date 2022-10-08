 Skip to main content
BELLA ITALIA: One local family’s spiritual pilgrimage

PrattFamily1-Oct8.jpg

Thom and Laura Pratt and their children, Andrew, Abigail and Anthony, in Italy. 

 Submitted photo

Last month a group of members from Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Anniston traveled to “Bella Italia” — beautiful Italy. Led by their parish priest, Rev. John McDonald, the group visited several cities throughout the land including, of course, the one where all roads lead: Rome. 

Among the travelers were Oxford residents Thom and Laura Pratt and their three children: Andrew, Abigail and Anthony. “It was truly a family pilgrimage of our faith as Catholics,” Laura said. “A wonderful journey for us all.” 

PrattFamily2-Oct8.jpg

Pope Francis greets the crowds outside the Vatican.