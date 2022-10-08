BELLA ITALIA: One local family’s spiritual pilgrimage

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Last month a group of members from Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Anniston traveled to “Bella Italia” — beautiful Italy. Led by their parish priest, Rev. John McDonald, the group visited several cities throughout the land including, of course, the one where all roads lead: Rome.
Among the travelers were Oxford residents Thom and Laura Pratt and their three children: Andrew, Abigail and Anthony. “It was truly a family pilgrimage of our faith as Catholics,” Laura said. “A wonderful journey for us all.”