Bear & Son brings American-made quality to cutlery

Ken Griffey, president of Bear & Son Cutlery, shows a Damascus steel knife. Damascus steel knives are a one of a kind knife as the wavy pattern in the blade is as unique to each knife as a fingerprint. These knives are manufactured at Bear & Son Cutlery in Jacksonville. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Ken Griffey, president of Bear & Son Cutlery showing knives during a knife making demonstration at Bear & Son Cutlery in Jacksonville. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Ken Griffey, president of Bear & Son Cutlery looks through a steel sheet that has had knife blanks cut out of with knives during the knife making process at Bear & Son Cutlery in Jacksonville. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Bear & Son Cutlery in Jacksonville produces about 1,200 knives a day: traditional, hunting, everyday carrying, butterfly, automatics and tactical knives for the military, collector pieces and more.
A CNC machine cuts out knife parts during the knife making process at Bear & Son Cutlery in Jacksonville. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Knife catch bits are put on a conveyor to get heat treated in fire during the knife making process at Bear & Son Cutlery in Jacksonville. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
A machine stamps out knife bolsters during the knife making process at Bear & Son Cutlery in Jacksonville. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Knife bolsters after being stamped out during the knife making process at Bear & Son Cutlery in Jacksonville. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Knife catch bits ride on a conveyor to get heat treated in fire during the knife making process at Bear & Son Cutlery in Jacksonville. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Knife catch bits ride on a conveyor to get heat treated in fire during the knife making process at Bear & Son Cutlery in Jacksonville. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
A box of knife blades to be ground down to precise measurements during the knife making process at Bear & Son Cutlery in Jacksonville. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Knife blades are ground down to precise measurements during the knife making process at Bear & Son Cutlery in Jacksonville. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
A knife is polished during the knife making process at Bear & Son Cutlery in Jacksonville. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
A knife is sanded smooth during the knife making process at Bear & Son Cutlery in Jacksonville. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Knife blades are taking shape during the knife making process at Bear & Son Cutlery in Jacksonville. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
A finished polished knife during the knife making process at Bear & Son Cutlery in Jacksonville. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Lindsey Nibblett gets knives to edge during the knife making process at Bear & Son Cutlery in Jacksonville. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Lindsey Nibblett puts an edge on a knife during the knife making process at Bear & Son Cutlery in Jacksonville. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Lindsey Nibblett puts an edge on a knife during the knife making process at Bear & Son Cutlery in Jacksonville. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Lindsey Nibblett puts an edge on a knife during the knife making process at Bear & Son Cutlery in Jacksonville. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Josh McMurray grinds a knife part for assembly during the knife making process at Bear & Son Cutlery in Jacksonville. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Josh McMurray grinds a knife part for assembly during the knife making process at Bear & Son Cutlery in Jacksonville. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Ken Griffey, president of Bear & Son Cutlery showing knives during a knife making demonstration at Bear & Son Cutlery in Jacksonville. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
A large steel knife is shown during the knife making process at Bear & Son Cutlery in Jacksonville. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Knives ready for sale during the annual Bear & Son Cutlery knife sale in Jacksonville. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Ken Griffey, president of Bear & Son Cutlery looks through a steel sheet that has had knife blanks cut out of with knives during the knife making process at Bear & Son Cutlery in Jacksonville. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Ken Griffey, president of Bear & Son Cutlery with knives during the knife making process at Bear & Son Cutlery in Jacksonville. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Workers get ready for the annual Bear & Son Cutlery annual knife sale in Jacksonville. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Bear & Son logo is etched into each knife that Bear & Son Cutlery makes at their shop in Jacksonville. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
New knives ready for purchase during Bear & Son Cutlery's annual knife sale in Jacksonville. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
