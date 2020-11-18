You are the owner of this article.
KNIVES OUT

Bear & Son brings American-made quality to cutlery

According to Ken Griffey, a Bear & Son knife gets handled about 80 or 90 times before it’s ready to leave the factory.

Making knives at Bear & Son Cutlery

Bear & Son Cutlery in Jacksonville produces about 1,200 knives a day: traditional, hunting, everyday carrying, butterfly, automatics and tactical knives for the military, collector pieces and more. 

 

