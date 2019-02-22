Adam Sutherland, a local filmmaker from Birmingham, and his wife, Emily Jenkins of Oxford, are currently living and working in Los Angeles, Calif. After Adam saw the movie “Roma,” he was inspired to shoot “Bama” — a parody trailer of the Oscar-nominated movie — but with an Alabama twist. After Adam posted his parody to Twitter, he was delightfully shocked to see it retweeted by “Roma” director Alfonso Cuarón. Watch the video below -- and don't miss the reference to The Anniston Star.
‘Bama:’ A parody trailer of ‘Roma’ from an Alabama filmmaker
