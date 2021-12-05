You have permission to edit this article.
Baby’s first pedicure

sun nail

Amelia Tyson has her first pedicure with Lynn Nguyen, owner of Sun Nail.

 Submitted photo

On a recent Sunday afternoon, I had plans to visit the nail salon for a pedicure. It occurred to me that my 4-year-old granddaughter, Amelia (“call me Mila”), might want to go with me. 

Unlike her older sister, Laney, who vacillates between fashion model and NFL linebacker, Mila is 100 percent girlie-girl. She makes that clear when she’s getting dressed in the mornings. You’ll see her at her worst if you try to put her in a pair of pants or jeans. Leggings are okay, but frilly dresses are much, much better, as is jewelry. This little fashionista knows how to accessorize.

