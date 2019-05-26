L.J. has blond hair just like her namesake, except it’s a little more coarse.
L.J., which stands for Livi Jr., is a pig, weighing in at around 400 pounds. She is named after Olivia Parris, 8-year-old daughter of Clint and Brandi Parris, who run Old Traditions Farm in Rabbittown. Olivia is in charge of naming the “farm mamas,” the animals that stay on the farm, according to her parents.
Olivia said the other pigs are named Daphne and Velma (from “Scooby-Doo”), Tootsie (who likes marshmallows), Willa (Tootsie’s daughter) and Oreo (the lone male, named for his black and white coloring).
“Daphne is the queen pig,” Olivia said. “Everybody follows her around.”
The pigs are just one animal on Old Traditions Farm. The Parris family also has 20 cows and more than 100 laying hens they use for meat and eggs to sell. Brandi said they also recently started to dabble with honey and will take vegetables to market for the first time this year. They are already selling beef, pork, chicken and eggs at The Downtown Market in Anniston, a farmers market held on Saturdays in Zinn Park.
They grow a variety of vegetables, including okra, arugula and cabbage, for making sauerkraut. The large garden spans about 30 crooked rows.
“This is the first time she’s ever planted corn, and if you look at the rows you can tell,” Clint said with a smile. “But it was all her,” he added with a sense of pride.
The small garden lies in front of a small, wooden house that has been part of the family farm since Clint’s great-grandfather purchased it in 1927. Every crack in the wood tells you the house was built more than a century ago, in 1877 to be exact, according to Clint. The family doesn’t live in the house, but has preserved it as part of the farm.
A walk to the side of the house reveals a bright blue door that hides its own mystery.
Clint shook his head in frustration and blamed the door change on a family member, while Brandi suggested it could have been at a time when that was popular. They both laughed and said the door still puzzles them.
The inside of the house has not changed much either, aside from a few electronic updates. The ceilings are only about 7 feet high. “The people were shorter back then,” Clint said.
A wood-burning stove in the kitchen came from the historic Pink E. Burns’ cabin in Rabbittown. The Parris family still uses it to cook for family events.
The stove and the house represent the idea behind “Old Traditions,” both the name and the farm itself.
“We’re doing things the natural way,” Clint said.
All the animals are raised in open pastures where they eat grass and hay, which the family grows themselves.
“Our goal is to be 100 percent self-sufficient as much as possible,” Clint said.
He added some things cannot be done on the farm, such as meat processing, due to USDA regulations.
Clint decided to purchase the 80-acre farm from his grandma in the mid-1990s.
“It’s been in my family for so long,” Clint said. “I’m one of those that likes to keep heritage.”
Clint’s work on the farm began long before he made the purchase. He said he would come with his father and brother every weekend as kids. He added he first drove a tractor around age 12.
The couple married 11 years ago and dated for two years prior, but Brandi was not a complete stranger to farm life when they met.
“Growing up around the animals and feeding them and those type things is more familiar to me than it would be someone who just got into it,” Brandi said.
She grew up on a small farm and recalled really loving the land and how peaceful it all was. Now, she and Clint bring Olivia out to the farm three or so evenings a week, after he gets off work.
“It does make for a long day sometimes,” said Clint, who works as an Anniston police officer.
At the same time, Clint likes getting out from behind his desk and continuing the work his grandmother taught him. The Parrises also put a lot of emphasis on how animals would live in the wild.
“Our biggest thing is the treatment of our animals and the quality of our product,” Clint said.
Brandi is now able to tend to the farm, which grew faster than anticipated, during the day, after quitting her full-time job in the fall.
“That’s a lot with both people working full time,” Brandi said.
Clint said there is still room for a lot of growth. The goal is to have the full farm running as a destination attraction with a storefront in the next couple of years.
“He truly loves the land in Rabbittown,” Brandi said. “There’s a lot of memories there. He’s kind of keeping the ‘Old Traditions’ alive.”