At Gem Shoe Repair & Footwear, they do it the old way — and the new way

Gem Shoe Repair

Master shoe cobbler Ricky Alldredge replaces a boot heel.

Fifty years ago, there were nine shoe repair shops just in the city of Anniston. Today, there’s only one in the whole county: Gem Shoe Repair & Footwear.

“There are not many craftsmen left, and this is a craft,” said master cobbler Ricky Alldredge, who has owned the shoe repair shop for the past 19 years.

Gem Shoe Repair

Pedorthist Tammy Alldredge and her 6-year-old granddaughter ‘Dedorthist’ (pedorthist) Emberlee Moore help Shirley Siskey try on a pair of sandals.

