Antarctic researcher and climate change expert James McClintock to speak in Anniston
Maybe you saw the news about the polar bears. This month, a Russian village in the Arctic was overrun with 50 polar bears. People had to lock themselves in their houses. The sea ice has finally thinned to a point where the bears can no longer hunt for seals, so they came to the village to raid the garbage dump.
Something equally devastating is happening at the other end of the planet. In Antarctica, the warming climate is wreaking havoc with penguins and all sorts of wondrous marine life — including one undersea creature that might hold a cure for skin cancer.
That’s just one of the things we stand to lose if we keep warming up the planet.
Dr. James McClintock has seen climate change happening before his eyes. A professor of polar and marine biology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, McClintock has been researching in Antarctica for 30 years, in a location he describes as “one of the most rapidly changing places on the planet.”
McClintock, who has become a nationally recognized expert on climate change, will speak Sunday in Anniston on the changes he has seen in Antarctica — and right here at home in Alabama.
The program will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Longleaf Botanical Gardens, 920 Museum Drive. Tickets are $10 ($5 for members of the museum complex) and will be available at the door.
An amazing place for science
Jim McClintock fell in love with nature and the sea as a little boy growing up on the coast in Santa Barbara, Calif.
He still remembers the first time he saw the creatures under the waters of Antarctica. It was 1982, and he was a graduate student on a research trip.
“The abundance and diversity of marine life was stunning. When I first dropped through a hole in the ice and looked down 100 feet, the sea floor was covered with urchins, sea stars, corals … just covered as far as the eye could see,” he remembered.
“And I had all these questions. Why are they so abundant? How do they cope with the temperature? How do they defend themselves?”
McClintock has been back to Antarctica another 26 times. Fifteen of those trips were research expeditions funded by the National Science Foundation. The other 12 were as leader of an educational cruise called “Communicating Climate Change.”
“This is the most amazing backdrop for science,” McClintock said. “It has the capacity to captivate the imagination of anybody. Landscapes of penguins and seals — what more perfect way to grab the heart of a third-grader or a science teacher or someone who is not into science at all.”
The disappearing penguins
There aren’t nearly as many Adelie penguins around McClintock’s research station as there used to be.
The Adelies are smaller penguins. You can tell an Adelie by the white rings around its eyes. They live only in Antarctica. Every year at the same time, they come ashore to build nests of stones and lay their eggs.
Back in the ’70s, a fellow researcher counted the number of Adelie penguins around the U.S. Palmer research station on the Antarctic Peninsula. There were 15,000 breeding pairs.
Today there are fewer than 1,100.
Global warming is killing them in a particularly awful way.
As the air warms up, it becomes more humid (think Alabama in the summer) and it snows later than it used to.
“The Adelies are so used to showing up and laying eggs at the same time every year, but now the eggs will be covered with snow,” McClintock said.
As the snow melts, the eggs drown.
The baby penguins die before they can even be born.
“An entire generation is wiped out,” McClintock said. “The room is silent when I talk about this. This is not happy news.”
There’s a term for the empty nesting grounds left behind. “Ghost rookeries.”
The miraculous sea grapefruit
The Antarctic tunicate is not cute like a penguin. This marine animal is a yellow-orange blob that sits on the floor of the ocean. “Looks like a grapefruit,” McClintock said.
The Antarctic tunicate is just as threatened by climate change — and that blobby grapefruit might just hold a cure for skin cancer.
McClintock’s research is mainly into the chemistry of marine animals. One of the things he and his colleagues look for are potential medicines.
“We have two chemicals we’re excited about. One is an anti-cancer compound that is very active against melanoma, the most dangerous form of skin cancer,” McClintock said. That’s the one made by the Antarctic tunicate.
The other compound comes from the Antarctic sponge. “That’s the most exciting discovery we’ve made,” McClintock said. That compound might one day be used to fight a form of the pernicious MRSA staph infection that occurs after joint replacement surgery.
The otherworldly creatures under the Antarctic seas represent “a major resource for the future of humankind,” McClintock said.
“Some 45 million years ago, this community established itself after the Antarctic Circumpolar Current locked Antarctica into a deep freeze,” McClintock said. “There are tens of millions of years of evolution in this community. So why would you warm up the ocean and kill everything?”
Right here in Alabama
You don’t have to travel all the way to Antarctica to witness the world changing. It’s happening in your own backyard, McClintock said.
Tomatoes coming a month early. Different kinds of birds at the bird feeder. The little stream behind the house is suddenly threatening the neighbors.
“Probably the most obvious sign to me is these torrential rains we get now,” McClintock said. “On my beloved Cahaba River, which I’ve been canoeing down for 30 years, we don’t get a little river rise with rains anymore. It’s a chocolate mess.
“We have areas of town now where you know not to go because the drains can’t handle the run-off.”
There are more dangerously hot days in the summer. Air pollution is getting worse.
Doctors down on the coast in Bayou La Batre are worried about tropical diseases they’ve never seen before, borne by mosquitos moving north into the warmer, wetter South. Not just West Nile virus, but breakbone fever, Chikungunya, Rift Valley fever.
Elsewhere on the Alabama coast, they’re rebuilding the big vacation homes on the west end of Dauphin Island year after year after year, as the ocean rises and eats away the sand underneath the foundations. “It’s amazing the number of times I’ve seen those houses rebuilt — with our tax dollars,” McClintock said.
'It’s worth having hope’
McClintock gives a lot of speeches and presentations about climate change. He’s the face of a national campaign called “Can We Talk?” for the Nature Conservancy, in which participants can sign a pledge to talk to one person about climate change in the next seven days. Included are tips on finding common ground and avoiding arguments.
Recently, McClintock has been leading workshops on spirituality and climate change.
Just a couple of weeks ago, at the end of a presentation, 400 people rose and gave him a two-minute standing ovation. “I was crying,” he said. “It made me feel like there is an urgency now for real information about climate change, that hasn’t been there until recently. It feels like we’re reaching a bit of a breaking point because so much is happening in our own backyards.”
When people ask McClintock what they can do about climate change, he tells them to vote. “I don’t tell them who to vote for, but probably the most important thing you can do is vote.”
The little things also add up, he said. Recycling. Weatherproofing doors and windows. Changing to more energy-efficient light bulbs. “It sounds trivial, but if enough people do it, it’s not,” he said.
Ultimately, any solution will have to be a combination of grass-roots activism and government action, McClintock said.
“I also sense that some of the global corporate conglomerates are thinking seriously about climate change,” he said. “When you get Amazon moving into North Alabama saying they’re going to be carbon-free, and TVA accommodates them. When Alabama Power reluctantly builds a solar plant next to a Walmart in Chambers County, because otherwise Walmart won’t come …
“There are good things happening. It’s important that people have optimism as part of the recipe for dealing with climate change.”
He likes to remind people of the wonderful story of the hole in the ozone. In the 1970s, when scientists discovered a dangerous hole in the ozone layer over Antarctica, we fixed it. The whole world, working together, we fixed it.
“The Montreal Protocol is perhaps the most successful global treaty in the history of the planet,” McClintock said.
“It’s worth having hope.”
