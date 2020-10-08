You have permission to edit this article.
Anniston’s ‘Pink Queens’ host a fundraising brunch, group photo shoot for breast cancer survivors

Shandrika Christopher, Jackie Judkins and Temecha Williams — a local trio of breast cancer survivors known as the “Pink Queens” — are hosting a brunch fundraiser on Saturday in Anniston, followed by a group photo shoot on Sunday in Oxford.

The royal three were acquainted before their diagnoses, but officially came together as the “Pink Queens” last September for an inspirational photo shoot organized by Christopher. The photos went viral on social media.

