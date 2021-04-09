You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
‘The circle has increased’

Anniston’s Islamic community grows closer through pandemic

ramadan 2021

Last year, Ramadan activities at the Anniston Islamic Center were canceled due to COVID-19. This year, Friday prayers will return in a limited form.

 

 Tucker Webb, Daily Home photographer, twebb@dailyhome.com

For the second year in a row, the Anniston Islamic Center will sit mostly silent due to the COVID-19 pandemic through Ramadan, but the Islamic community will still rejoice at home, online and through volunteer work. 

Ramadan, which begins Monday and ends May 12, is a month-long event marking the revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad. Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset for 30 days, breaking their fast with meals in the evening with family, friends and the community at large.

Assistant Metro Editor Ben Nunnally: 256-235-3560. 

Tags