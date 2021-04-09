Anniston’s Islamic community grows closer through pandemic

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
For the second year in a row, the Anniston Islamic Center will sit mostly silent due to the COVID-19 pandemic through Ramadan, but the Islamic community will still rejoice at home, online and through volunteer work.
Ramadan, which begins Monday and ends May 12, is a month-long event marking the revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad. Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset for 30 days, breaking their fast with meals in the evening with family, friends and the community at large.