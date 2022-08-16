Anniston High School: The Class of ’70 turns 70

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Anniston High School’s Class of 1970. BACK ROW standing from left: Wayne Sayers, Al Kirkpatrick, Henry Donald, Bobby Kay, Kevin Kelly, Pat Mallory Strickland, Suzanne O’Brien Dorman, Larry Deason, Betty Bagley Deason, Al Reynolds, Chuck Willard, Teddy New, Jimmy Young, Donnie McClellan, Sam Holdsambeck, Rob Street, Gayle Andrews McClellan, Wes Fortner, Mary Dryden Booker, Nannelle Nicholson Dempsey, Marilyn Ward Richardson, Janice McNeal Fowler, Jane McKleroy Parker, Nancy Daniel Hansen, Kathy Rankin Siskey, Lucile Bodenheimer, Susan Johnson Pedersen, Debbie Watson, Steve Savage, Mike Winn, Betty Hill Jackson, Karen Wilson Wood, Connie Dethrage Wilkes, Rhonda Medders Jenkins and Bill Briggs. MIDDLE ROW sitting: Cathy Peak Whitted, Cathy Turner, Deborah Hickman Towns, Jeanine Brown Chavenson, Cheryl Howell Fagan, Elizabeth Spidle Mullendore, Joann King Pope, Mary Sue Bonds Cobb, Kaye Roberson Batchelor, Deborah Canada Cheatwood, Ellen Baber Hartsaw, Mary Hopson Craig, Mike Craft, LaNita Price Bennett, Linda Conolley Barrett, Jean Strickland Hill and Wanda Williams. FRONT ROW sitting: David Barksdale, Ted Sparks, Donnie McGinnis, Tom Alm, Rick Sams, Tubby Bass, Mike Monroe, Ken Poole, Rob Reynolds, Freida Ogle Whatley and Tipton Evans.
Claire Starling Caballero/Special to the Star
Anniston High School from the time it was located on Leighton Avenue.
Alumni of Anniston High School are descending on the town this weekend for what’s deemed “The Grand Reunion” because it encompasses all the classes that graduated from the old Anniston High School when it was located on Quintard Avenue.
It must be the season for high school reunions. I got to catch up with my brother, Tommy, last Sunday as he was passing through town on his way home to South Carolina. As a graduate of Gadsden High School’s class of 1962, he had spent the weekend up there celebrating their 60th reunion.