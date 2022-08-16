 Skip to main content
Anniston High School: The Class of ’70 turns 70

Alumni of Anniston High School are descending on the town this weekend for what’s deemed “The Grand Reunion” because it encompasses all the classes that graduated from the old Anniston High School when it was located on Quintard Avenue.

It must be the season for high school reunions. I got to catch up with my brother, Tommy, last Sunday as he was passing through town on his way home to South Carolina. As a graduate of Gadsden High School’s class of 1962, he had spent the weekend up there celebrating their 60th reunion. 