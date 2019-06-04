More Information

• The Berman Museum in Anniston is planning to display several of Edgar Gross’ artifacts in its Pearl Harbor exhibit room, including his Navy uniform, his medals and a penny that was in his foot locker. Museum officials hope to have the display up in the next week or so.

• Stephen Gross will present a program about his Uncle Ed on Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Admission is free.