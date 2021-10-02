All aboard the RMC meal train

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
As of this week, Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center is running three full COVID-19 units with 40 frontline workers. There is an additional unit located at Stringfellow Memorial Hospital with 5 health care workers in place.
“We’ve seen our staff step up and serve to new capacities. They’re not only providing support for their patients, but also the loved ones who can’t be by the patients’ side due to COVID,” said Kristin Fillingim, the Director of Marketing and Public Relations for RMC. “The demands for patient care may be rising, but so are the hearts of our staff, who keep showing up in bigger ways every single day.”