After nine years, Talladega College’s famed murals are coming home

Talladega College held its Hale A. Woodruff Mural Restoration Project and Exhibition Agreement Signing on Wednesday. The signing took place in the lobby of Savery Library in front of several guests including a news station from Atlanta. Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Larry Shutts, left, associate conservator of paintings at the Atlanta Art Conservation Center, works with Marc Tourville, right. and Edward Upson, center, from U.S. Art, to cautiously detach the first mural of the day, “The Revolt,” from the wall of Savery Library onto a large cardboard tube on Monday morning. Brian Schoenhals/The Daily Home
The Mutiny on the Amistad, in 1839 on the West Coast of Africa, 53 Africans were kidnapped from Mende country (modern Sierra Leone) and sold into Spanish slave trade. The men, women and children were shackled and loaded aboard a ship where they endured physical abuse, sickness, and death during a horrific journey to Havana, Cuba. Led by Senbeh Pieh (Cinque’), the Africans revolted, took control of the ship, which was eventually seized by an American naval vessel. The Africans were jailed and charged with piracy and murder.
Collection of Talladega College, Talladega, Alabama
The Trial of the Amistad Captives, heralds their judicial fight for freedom. The case took on historic proportion when former President John Quincy Adams argued on behalf of the captives before the U.S. Supreme Court. This was the first civil rights case in America. In 1841, the 35 surviving Africans won their freedom when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in their favor. Out of this case and the Amistad Committee, the Mende Association was formed which later became the American Missionary Association (A.M.A.) (Talladega College is one of the distinguished colleges emerging from the efforts of the A.M.A.)
Collection of Talladega College, Talladega, Alabama
The Repatriation of the Freed Captives, the third panel represents the landing of the repatriated slaves on the shores of Africa. Here, the principal figures are Cinque’, the missionaries, James Steele with his sea chest, and the little Black girl, Marque, who in later years had a son who returned to graduate from Yale University with a Ph.D. degree. In the background lies their ship at harbor, and a boatload of their party just landing on the beach.
Collection of Talladega College, Talladega, Alabama
The Underground Railroad, the story of the Underground Railroad is one of individual sacrifice and heroism in the efforts of enslaved people to reach freedom from bondage. It was perhaps the most dramatic protest against slavery in the United States. Its operation began during the colonial period and later became part of organized abolitionist activity in the late 19th century, and reached its peak in the period of 1830-1865. While most runaways began their journey unaided and many completed their self-emancipation without assistance, each decade in which slavery was legal in the United States saw an increase in the public perception of an underground network and in the number of persons willing to give aid to the runaway.
Collection of Talladega College, Talladega, Alabama
Opening Day at Talladega College, Freedmen were poor, they are therefore, depicted bartering with their chickens, pigs, barrels of fruits and vegetables, musical instrument, a plow and sugar cane to pay tuition on the first day of registration. They are advised by the counselor and curriculum coordinator relative to classes and what to expect in school. In the background is Swayne Hall, the oldest building on campus.
Collection of Talladega College, Talladega, Alabama
The Building of Savery Library, funds raised by Talladega College, individual contributions, grants, sale of college land and insurance on a barn destroyed by fire allowed for the construction of Savery Library. Construction began in September 1937, with Joseph Fletcher, a 1901 alumnus, superintendent of buildings and grounds, in charge. Fletcher engaged an interracial work crew with Talladega students furnishing much of the labor. Fletcher viewed the library as his masterpiece.
Collection of Talladega College, Talladega, Alabama
TALLADEGA -- On Thursday afternoon, under a wet wintry sky, a truck from Atlanta carrying several large wooden crates pulled onto the campus of Talladega College.
The plastic-wrapped crates were wheeled through the glass doors of a building with the words “RISING UP” emblazoned across the top of it.