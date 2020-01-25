featured
PRODIGAL PAINTINGS

After nine years, Talladega College’s famed murals are coming home

Talladega College’s masterful murals

TALLADEGA -- On Thursday afternoon, under a wet wintry sky, a truck from Atlanta carrying several large wooden crates pulled onto the campus of Talladega College.

The plastic-wrapped crates were wheeled through the glass doors of a building with the words “RISING UP” emblazoned across the top of it. 

Amistad Murals arrive back in Talladega

A crew works with a crate containing one of the Amistad Murals, which arrived back in Talladega on Thursday in advance of the Jan. 31 ribbon-cutting for the Dr. William R. Harvey Museum of Art.
Hale Woodruff

Hale Woodruff in Atlanta in 1942
Restoring a part of history

Talladega College held its Hale A. Woodruff Mural Restoration Project and Exhibition Agreement Signing on Wednesday. The signing took place in the lobby of Savery Library in front of several guests including a news station from Atlanta. Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Down come the murals

Larry Shutts, left, associate conservator of paintings at the Atlanta Art Conservation Center, works with Marc Tourville, right. and Edward Upson, center, from U.S. Art, to cautiously detach the first mural of the day, “The Revolt,” from the wall of Savery Library onto a large cardboard tube on Monday morning. Brian Schoenhals/The Daily Home
Amistad murals arrive2-bc.jpg

The murals arrived back in Talladega in preparation for the opening of Talladega College’s Dr. William R. Harvey Museum of Art. 

