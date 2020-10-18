You have permission to edit this article.
A wedding at the historic Pitman Theatre — 2020 style

It was last Christmas, during a family brunch, when Billy Watkins proposed to his girlfriend, Annette Maddox. Her daughter, Anna, recorded the moment. “I realized later that I was still in my jammies with my hair piled onto my head,” Annette said. “But I quickly forgot about all that because I was so happy.” 

As many couples looking to marry in 2020 can attest, Billy and Annette learned it wasn’t easy to plan a wedding during a pandemic. “It was iffy for so long,” she said. “But we decided to go full steam ahead with it.” 

