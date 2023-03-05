A SURVIVOR'S STORY: March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
When it comes to colon cancer, Jennifer Dreyer is the first to admit that the symptoms are — “embarrassing.” So embarrassing that she kept them to herself, not even telling her husband, Mark. She was 40 years old when she noticed blood in her stool. It went on for several months. “Then it turned into a dark red stool,” she said.
When she finally did confide in someone, it was a colleague at Noland Hospital at RMC where Jennifer works as an Administrative Coordinator. “She called Dr. Eloubeidi’s office and he saw me that day,” she said. “After discussing my symptoms and history, he sent me home to prep for a colonoscopy the very next morning.” At this time, Jennifer was thinking of colitis or diverticulitis, but not cancer.