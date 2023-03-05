 Skip to main content
A SURVIVOR'S STORY: March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month

Jennifer Dreyer

Jennifer Dreyer of Saks was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer in 2016.

When it comes to colon cancer, Jennifer Dreyer is the first to admit that the symptoms are — “embarrassing.” So embarrassing that she kept them to herself, not even telling her husband, Mark. She was 40 years old when she noticed blood in her stool. It went on for several months. “Then it turned into a dark red stool,” she said.

When she finally did confide in someone, it was a colleague at Noland Hospital at RMC where Jennifer works as an Administrative Coordinator. “She called Dr. Eloubeidi’s office and he saw me that day,” she said. “After discussing my symptoms and history, he sent me home to prep for a colonoscopy the very next morning.” At this time, Jennifer was thinking of colitis or diverticulitis, but not cancer.