A stay at the Roberts Home is a pleasant step back in time

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
Piedmont Historical Society members Rita Spears, left, and Ann Rainey tweak the Easter decorations in the museum room of the Roberts Home. They decorate for each season and holiday, even the lesser holidays of Mardi Gras and St. Patrick’s Day.
The last occupants of the Roberts Home were two sisters, Misses Leola and Ruby Roberts, both of whom taught school in the mid-1900s. Miss Ruby also taught piano lessons in the home. She maintained a prayer closet and was known to write scriptures on the walls, one of which remains above the closet’s doorway. In 2016, the home was moved from a block away to its current location on Southern Boulevard.
Piedmont Historical Society members Rita Spears, left, and Ann Rainey tweak the Easter decorations in the museum room of the Roberts Home. They decorate for each season and holiday, even the lesser holidays of Mardi Gras and St. Patrick’s Day.
Piedmont Historical Society members Rita Spears, left, and Ann Rainey tweak the Easter decorations in the museum room of the Roberts Home. They decorate for each season and holiday, even the lesser holidays of Mardi Gras and St. Patrick’s Day.
The last occupants of the Roberts Home were two sisters, Misses Leola and Ruby Roberts, both of whom taught school in the mid-1900s. Miss Ruby also taught piano lessons in the home. She maintained a prayer closet and was known to write scriptures on the walls, one of which remains above the closet’s doorway. In 2016, the home was moved from a block away to its current location on Southern Boulevard.
The Roberts Home has several pieces of wall art, and many historical photos. Shown here is the large painting from Piedmont’s history, the legendary man, ‘Uncle Jerry’.
Piedmont Historical Society members Rita Spears, left, and Ann Rainey tweak the Easter decorations in the museum room of the Roberts Home. They decorate for each season and holiday, even the lesser holidays of Mardi Gras and St. Patrick’s Day.
PIEDMONT — Some things money can’t buy, and an overnight stay in a welcoming home reminiscent of the past is one of them, especially if the price is right.
In Piedmont, a homey getaway called The Roberts Home Museum & “Night at the Museum Hotel” offers guests a charming and historic setting to help melt away contemporary cares. Back in the 1880s, the home was originally built by a father for a daughter who was getting married.