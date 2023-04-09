 Skip to main content
NIGHT IN THE MUSEUM

A stay at the Roberts Home is a pleasant step back in time

PIEDMONT — Some things money can’t buy, and an overnight stay in a welcoming home reminiscent of the past is one of them, especially if the price is right.

In Piedmont, a homey getaway called The Roberts Home Museum & “Night at the Museum Hotel” offers guests a charming and historic setting to help melt away contemporary cares. Back in the 1880s, the home was originally built by a father for a daughter who was getting married.

