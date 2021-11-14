You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A small-town ‘50s mystery explores virgin birth

  • Comments
Small Pleasures

Small Pleasures” by Clare Chambers, Custom House, 2021, 345 pages, $27.99.

At the center of “Small Pleasures,” the new novel from Clare Chambers, is the possibility of parthenogenesis – virgin birth – during the middle of the last century in a small English community.

At the book’s beginning, Mrs. Gretchen Tilbury writes to the editor of the North Kent Echo about a recent article called “Men Are No Longer Needed for Reproduction.” Mrs. Tilbury’s letter is not filled with indignation. Just the opposite: “I have always believed my own daughter (now ten) to have been born without the involvement of any man.”

Tags