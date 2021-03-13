A host of improvements helps Cathedral Caverns become an Alabama tourist destination

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
WOODVILLE — About 350 million years ago, Alabama was a much different place. A shallow ocean inhabited by sharks covered what was to become the foothills of the Appalachians. Fossilized evidence of the prehistoric predators now adorns the walls and ceiling of the underground cave at Cathedral Caverns State Park in north Alabama.
Cathedral Caverns State Park in Woodville, Al. Photo by Bill Wilson
Cathedral Caverns State Park in Woodville, Al. Photo by Bill Wilson
Cathedral Caverns State Park in Woodville, Al. Photo by Bill Wilson
Cathedral Caverns State Park in Woodville, Al. Photo by Bill Wilson
Cathedral Caverns State Park in Woodville, Al. Entrance to the cave. Photo by Bill Wilson
Cathedral Caverns State Park in Woodville, Al. Entrance to the cave. Photo by Bill Wilson
Cathedral Caverns State Park in Woodville, Al. Formation of an alligator on top of the big rock. Photo by Bill Wilson
Cathedral Caverns State Park in Woodville, Al. Park naturalist Randall Blackwood and a large stone that Native Americans used to use to grind corn. Photo by Bill Wilson
Cathedral Caverns State Park in Woodville, Al. Shark's tooth in the ceiling. Photo by Bill Wilson
Cathedral Caverns State Park in Woodville, Al. Randall Blackwood, park naturalist, talks to a park guest. Photo by Bill Wilson
Cathedral Caverns State Park in Woodville, Al. Items for sale in the gift shop. Photo by Bill Wilson
Cathedral Caverns State Park in Woodville, Al. Vintage photos of the cave. Photo by Bill Wilson
Cathedral Caverns State Park in Woodville, Al. Formations which include a bell shape. Photo by Bill Wilson
Cathedral Caverns State Park in Woodville, Al. Photo by Bill Wilson
Cathedral Caverns State Park in Woodville, Al. Gift shop and offices at the park. Photo by Bill Wilson
Cathedral Caverns State Park in Woodville, Al. A "masked" mannequin outside the cave. Photo by Bill Wilson
Cathedral Caverns State Park in Woodville, Al. Formation called Goliath. Photo by Bill Wilson
Cathedral Caverns State Park in Woodville, Al. Photo by Bill Wilson
Cathedral Caverns State Park in Woodville, Al. Photo by Bill Wilson
Cathedral Caverns State Park in Woodville, Al. Photo by Bill Wilson
Cathedral Caverns State Park in Woodville, Al. Formations that resemble a pipe organ. Photo by Bill Wilson
Cathedral Caverns State Park in Woodville, Al. Park naturalist Randall Blackwood. Photo by Bill Wilson
Cathedral Caverns State Park in Woodville, Al. Photo by Bill Wilson
Cathedral Caverns State Park in Woodville, Al. Photo by Bill Wilson
Cathedral Caverns State Park in Woodville, Al. Photo by Bill Wilson
Cathedral Caverns State Park in Woodville, Al. Formations in the cave. Photo by Bill Wilson