You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SCOUT’S HONOR

A devotion to Scouting is reflected in an Anniston man’s memorabilia collection

John Turner Scout Master

John "Sandy" Turner, former Scoutmaster of Troop 109 in Anniston, has moved back to the area after retirement. Turner has old photos, merit badges, uniforms and arrow heads that he collected while he was in the Boy Scouts and served as a Scoutmaster. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Anniston native John “Sandy” Turner has Scouting in his genes. 

Turner, 78, joined the Boy Scouts in 1954 because of his father, who was a Scoutmaster — the adult responsible for providing direction, coaching and support to the Scouts. Turner spent the next several years doing outdoor activities, learning new skills and working up to Life Scout rank.

Photos: John "Sandy" Turner's Boy Scout memorabilia and old photos

John "Sandy" Turner, former Scout Master of Troop 109 in Anniston, has moved back to the area after retirement. Turner has old photos, merit badges, uniforms and arrow heads that he collected while he was in the Boy Scouts and served as a Scout Master. Photos by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star.
 
1 of 23

Tags