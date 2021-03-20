A devotion to Scouting is reflected in an Anniston man’s memorabilia collection

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
For a limited time, for NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials!
After the first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service To Cancel*
John "Sandy" Turner, former Scoutmaster of Troop 109 in Anniston, has moved back to the area after retirement. Turner has old photos, merit badges, uniforms and arrow heads that he collected while he was in the Boy Scouts and served as a Scoutmaster. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Anniston native John “Sandy” Turner has Scouting in his genes.
Turner, 78, joined the Boy Scouts in 1954 because of his father, who was a Scoutmaster — the adult responsible for providing direction, coaching and support to the Scouts. Turner spent the next several years doing outdoor activities, learning new skills and working up to Life Scout rank.
John "Sandy" Turner, Scoutmaster of Troop 109 in Anniston some 50 odd yrs ago has moved back to the area after retirement. Turner has old photos, merit badges, uniforms and arrow heads that he collected while he was in the Boy Scouts and served as a Scoutmaster. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
John "Sandy" Turner, former Scoutmaster of Troop 109 in Anniston, has moved back to the area after retirement. Turner has old photos, merit badges, uniforms and arrow heads that he collected while he was in the Boy Scouts and served as a Scoutmaster. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
John "Sandy" Turner, Scoutmaster of Troop 109 in Anniston some 50 odd yrs ago has moved back to the area after retirement. Turner has old photos, merit badges, uniforms and arrow heads that he collected while he was in the Boy Scouts and served as a Scoutmaster. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
John "Sandy" Turner, Scoutmaster of Troop 109 in Anniston some 50 odd yrs ago has moved back to the area after retirement. Turner has old photos, merit badges, uniforms and arrow heads that he collected while he was in the Boy Scouts and served as a Scoutmaster. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
John "Sandy" Turner, Scoutmaster of Troop 109 in Anniston some 50 odd yrs ago has moved back to the area after retirement. Turner has old photos, merit badges, uniforms and arrow heads that he collected while he was in the Boy Scouts and served as a Scoutmaster. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
John "Sandy" Turner, Scoutmaster of Troop 109 in Anniston some 50 odd yrs ago has moved back to the area after retirement. Turner has old photos, merit badges, uniforms and arrow heads that he collected while he was in the Boy Scouts and served as a Scoutmaster. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
John "Sandy" Turner, Scoutmaster of Troop 109 in Anniston some 50 odd yrs ago has moved back to the area after retirement. Turner has old photos, merit badges, uniforms and arrow heads that he collected while he was in the Boy Scouts and served as a Scoutmaster. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
John "Sandy" Turner, Scoutmaster of Troop 109 in Anniston some 50 odd yrs ago has moved back to the area after retirement. Turner has old photos, merit badges, uniforms and arrow heads that he collected while he was in the Boy Scouts and served as a Scoutmaster. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
John "Sandy" Turner, Scoutmaster of Troop 109 in Anniston some 50 odd yrs ago has moved back to the area after retirement. Turner has old photos, merit badges, uniforms and arrow heads that he collected while he was in the Boy Scouts and served as a Scoutmaster. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
John "Sandy" Turner, Scoutmaster of Troop 109 in Anniston some 50 odd yrs ago has moved back to the area after retirement. Turner has old photos, merit badges, uniforms and arrow heads that he collected while he was in the Boy Scouts and served as a Scoutmaster. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
John "Sandy" Turner, Scoutmaster of Troop 109 in Anniston some 50 odd yrs ago has moved back to the area after retirement. Turner has old photos, merit badges, uniforms and arrow heads that he collected while he was in the Boy Scouts and served as a Scoutmaster. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
John "Sandy" Turner, Scoutmaster of Troop 109 in Anniston some 50 odd yrs ago has moved back to the area after retirement. Turner has old photos, merit badges, uniforms and arrow heads that he collected while he was in the Boy Scouts and served as a Scoutmaster. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
John "Sandy" Turner, Scoutmaster of Troop 109 in Anniston some 50 odd yrs ago has moved back to the area after retirement. Turner has old photos, merit badges, uniforms and arrow heads that he collected while he was in the Boy Scouts and served as a Scoutmaster. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
John "Sandy" Turner, Scoutmaster of Troop 109 in Anniston some 50 odd yrs ago has moved back to the area after retirement. Turner has old photos, merit badges, uniforms and arrow heads that he collected while he was in the Boy Scouts and served as a Scoutmaster. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Photos: John "Sandy" Turner's Boy Scout memorabilia and old photos
John "Sandy" Turner, former Scout Master of Troop 109 in Anniston, has moved back to the area after retirement. Turner has old photos, merit badges, uniforms and arrow heads that he collected while he was in the Boy Scouts and served as a Scout Master. Photos by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star.
1 of 23
An old photo from Boy Scout Troop 109's Coast Guard safety class in 1971. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
John "Sandy" Turner, Scoutmaster of Troop 109 in Anniston some 50 odd yrs ago has moved back to the area after retirement. Turner has old photos, merit badges, uniforms and arrow heads that he collected while he was in the Boy Scouts and served as a Scoutmaster. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
John "Sandy" Turner, former Scoutmaster of Troop 109 in Anniston, has moved back to the area after retirement. Turner has old photos, merit badges, uniforms and arrow heads that he collected while he was in the Boy Scouts and served as a Scoutmaster. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
John "Sandy" Turner, Scoutmaster of Troop 109 in Anniston some 50 odd yrs ago has moved back to the area after retirement. Turner has old photos, merit badges, uniforms and arrow heads that he collected while he was in the Boy Scouts and served as a Scoutmaster. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
John "Sandy" Turner, Scoutmaster of Troop 109 in Anniston some 50 odd yrs ago has moved back to the area after retirement. Turner has old photos, merit badges, uniforms and arrow heads that he collected while he was in the Boy Scouts and served as a Scoutmaster. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
John "Sandy" Turner, Scoutmaster of Troop 109 in Anniston some 50 odd yrs ago has moved back to the area after retirement. Turner has old photos, merit badges, uniforms and arrow heads that he collected while he was in the Boy Scouts and served as a Scoutmaster. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
John "Sandy" Turner, Scoutmaster of Troop 109 in Anniston some 50 odd yrs ago has moved back to the area after retirement. Turner has old photos, merit badges, uniforms and arrow heads that he collected while he was in the Boy Scouts and served as a Scoutmaster. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
John "Sandy" Turner, Scoutmaster of Troop 109 in Anniston some 50 odd yrs ago has moved back to the area after retirement. Turner has old photos, merit badges, uniforms and arrow heads that he collected while he was in the Boy Scouts and served as a Scoutmaster. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
John "Sandy" Turner, Scoutmaster of Troop 109 in Anniston some 50 odd yrs ago has moved back to the area after retirement. Turner has old photos, merit badges, uniforms and arrow heads that he collected while he was in the Boy Scouts and served as a Scoutmaster. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
John "Sandy" Turner, Scoutmaster of Troop 109 in Anniston some 50 odd yrs ago has moved back to the area after retirement. Turner has old photos, merit badges, uniforms and arrow heads that he collected while he was in the Boy Scouts and served as a Scoutmaster. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
John "Sandy" Turner, Scoutmaster of Troop 109 in Anniston some 50 odd yrs ago has moved back to the area after retirement. Turner has old photos, merit badges, uniforms and arrow heads that he collected while he was in the Boy Scouts and served as a Scoutmaster. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
John "Sandy" Turner, Scoutmaster of Troop 109 in Anniston some 50 odd yrs ago has moved back to the area after retirement. Turner has old photos, merit badges, uniforms and arrow heads that he collected while he was in the Boy Scouts and served as a Scoutmaster. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
John "Sandy" Turner, Scoutmaster of Troop 109 in Anniston some 50 odd yrs ago has moved back to the area after retirement. Turner has old photos, merit badges, uniforms and arrow heads that he collected while he was in the Boy Scouts and served as a Scoutmaster. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
John "Sandy" Turner, Scoutmaster of Troop 109 in Anniston some 50 odd yrs ago has moved back to the area after retirement. Turner has old photos, merit badges, uniforms and arrow heads that he collected while he was in the Boy Scouts and served as a Scoutmaster. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
John "Sandy" Turner, Scoutmaster of Troop 109 in Anniston some 50 odd yrs ago has moved back to the area after retirement. Turner has old photos, merit badges, uniforms and arrow heads that he collected while he was in the Boy Scouts and served as a Scoutmaster. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star