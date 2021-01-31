You are the owner of this article.
A winter’s walk

A brisk hike in the Talladega National Forest is a reminder to slow down and look close

Winter Walk BW 09.JPG

A family hikes on the Heflin Spur Trail on Jan. 9. 

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

Most people would assume that January in Alabama is a dormant time, but in reality some species are thriving as the days inch closer to the arrival of spring.

The middle of winter can be a good time to enjoy a hike, take in nature and just see what’s out there.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.

