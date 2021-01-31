A brisk hike in the Talladega National Forest is a reminder to slow down and look close

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
Scenes along the Pinhoti Trail in Cleburne County on Jan. 10. Turkeytail mushroom (Trametes versicolor). Thanks to Dan Spaulding from the Anniston Museum of Natural History for the identifications. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Photos: A winter's walk through Talladega National Forest
The middle of winter can be a good time to enjoy a hike, take in nature and just see what’s out there. Dan Spaulding from the Anniston Museum of Natural History provided the plant identifications.
Frozen scenes up at Cheaha State Park on Jan. 9. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Adam Dasinger hikes on the Heflin Spur Trail on Jan. 9. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Scenes along the Pinhoti Trail in Cleburne County on Jan. 10. Mountain Laurel. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Scenes along the Pinhoti Trail in Cleburne County on Jan. 10. Usnea lichen. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
A family hikes on the Heflin Spur Trail on Jan. 9.
Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Scenes along the Pinhoti Trail in Cleburne County on Jan. 10. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Scenes along the Pinhoti Trail in Cleburne County on Jan. 10. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Scenes along the Pinhoti Trail in Cleburne County on Jan. 10. Stinkhorn (Mutinus elegans). Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Scenes along the Pinhoti Trail in Cleburne County on Jan. 10. Stinkhorn (Mutinus elegans). Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Scenes along the Pinhoti Trail in Cleburne County on Jan. 10. Winter sun seen through the trees. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Scenes along the Pinhoti Trail in Cleburne County on Jan. 10. Mountain Laurel. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Scenes along the Pinhoti Trail in Cleburne County on Jan. 10. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Scenes along the Pinhoti Trail in Cleburne County on Jan. Twisted limbs of the Mountain Laurel. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Scenes along the Pinhoti Trail in Cleburne County on Jan. 10. Bracket fungi (Sterum complicatum & Trichaptum abietinum). Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Scenes along the Pinhoti Trail in Cleburne County on Jan. 10. Resurrection fern (Pleopeltis polypodioides). Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Scenes along the Pinhoti Trail in Cleburne County on Jan. 10. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Scenes along the Pinhoti Trail in Cleburne County on Jan. 10. Christmas fern (Polystichum acrostichoides). Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Scenes along the Pinhoti Trail in Cleburne County on Jan. 10. Usnea. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Scenes along the Pinhoti Trail in Cleburne County on Jan. 10. Partridgeberry (Mitchella repens). Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Scenes along the Pinhoti Trail in Cleburne County on Jan. 10. Snakeroot (Sanicula canadensis). Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Scenes along the Pinhoti Trail in Cleburne County on Jan. 10. American alumroot (Heuchera americana). Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Scenes along the Pinhoti Trail in Cleburne County on Jan. 10. Cut-leaf grape fern (Sceptridium dissectum). Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Scenes along the Pinhoti Trail in Cleburne County on Jan. 10. False puffball (Reticularia lycoperdon). Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Scenes along the Pinhoti Trail in Cleburne County on Jan. 10. Heartleaf ginger (Hexastylis hederifolia). Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Scenes along the Pinhoti Trail in Cleburne County on Jan. 10. False turkeytail (Stereum ostrea). Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Scenes along the Pinhoti Trail in Cleburne County on Jan. 10. False turkeytail (Stereum ostrea). Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Scenes along the Pinhoti Trail in Cleburne County on Jan. 10. Oyster mushroom (Pleurotus ostreatus). Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Scenes along the Pinhoti Trail in Cleburne County on Jan. 10. Oak-leaf hydrangea (Hydrangea quercifolia). Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Scenes along the Pinhoti Trail in Cleburne County on Jan. 10. Hair-cap moss (Polytrichum commune). Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Scenes along the Pinhoti Trail in Cleburne County on Jan. 10. Striped wintergreen -- aka Pipsissewa -- (Chimaphila maculata). Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Scenes along the Pinhoti Trail in Cleburne County on Jan. 10. Close-up of moss. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Scenes along the Pinhoti Trail in Cleburne County on Jan. 10. Striped wintergreen -- aka Pipsissewa -- (Chimaphila maculata). Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Scenes along the Pinhoti Trail in Cleburne County on Jan. 10. British Soldier lichen (Cladonia cristatella). Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Scenes along the Pinhoti Trail in Cleburne County on Jan. 10. Moss on the Pinhoti trail. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Scenes along the Pinhoti Trail in Cleburne County on Jan. 10. Nice patch of Galax. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star