Extension News: March - National Nutrition Month

National Nutrition Month is an annual nutrition education and information campaign created by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.
The campaign, celebrated each year during the month of March, focuses on the importance of making informed food choices and developing sound eating and physical activity habits that can be followed all year long.
In addition, National Nutrition Month promotes the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and its members to the public and the media as the most valuable and credible source of timely, scientifically-based food and nutrition information.
The Academy is the world’s largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. The Academy encourages seeking the advice of registered dietitian nutritionists. These are the food and nutrition experts who can help develop individualized eating and activity plans to meet people’s health goals.
This year’s theme, Personalize Your Plate, promotes creating nutritious meals to meet individuals’ cultural and personal food preferences. Weekly messages include:
Week 1: Eat a variety of nutritious foods every day.
Week 2: Plan your meals each week.
Week 3: Learn skills to create tasty meals.
Week 4: Consult a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
As part of National Nutrition Month, the Academy’s website will host resources to spread the message of good nutrition and the importance of an overall healthy lifestyle for all. Follow National Nutrition Month on the Academy’s social media channels including Facebook and Twitter using #NationalNutritionMonth.
For more information about national nutrition month or the SNAP-Ed program please contact Cindy Harper, SNAP-Ed educator, at the St. Clair County Extension Office at (205) 338-9416.