Extension News: Making the best better, one contest at a time

On Thursday, May 12, St. Clair County 4-H hosted their County Contest Day at the Pell City Civic Center. Over 30 youths ages 9-18 from more than ten schools and homeschool clubs from around the county participated. Contests included a bake off, Lego building, birdhouse building, photography, educational demonstrations, public speaking, and a $15 challenge where participants had to purchase an outfit for less than $15 from a second-hand store and model it for the judges. More than $1,300.00 was distributed to the winners from this event, and they will also have the opportunity to compete at the Central Alabama Regional 4-H Congress to be held in Columbiana in early June. 

 

4-H Bake Off Winners:

Junior Division – 1st place: Isabella Galliher (Springville Elementary School – 5th grade) 

2nd place: Emma Wheelis, (Crossroads Christian School – 5th grade)

3rd place: Emie Baker (Williams Intermediate School – 5th grade)

 

Blocks Rock! (Lego Building) Winners:

Junior Division – 1st place: Dillan Brasher (Ashville Middle School – 5th grade)

2nd place: Jace Powell (Williams Intermediate School – 5th grade)

Intermediate Division – 1st place: Robert Franklin (Odenville Middle School – 6th grade)

2nd place: Michael Ford (Moody Junior High – 7th grade)

 

eXtreme Birdhouse Winners:

Junior Division – 1st place: Maddison Laymon (Springville Middle School – 6th grade)

2nd place: Emili Zamora (Springville Elementary School – 5th grade)

3rd place: Maleah Wyatt (Springville Elementary School – 5th grade)

Intermediate Division – 1st place: Adalyn Robertson (Odenville Middle School – 6th grade)

 

The World I See (Photography) Winners:

Junior Division – 1st place: Jace Powell (Williams Intermediate School – 5th grade)

2nd place: Emma Seay (Coosa Valley Elementary School – 4th grade)

3rd place: Christian Jett (Margaret Elementary School – 4th grade)

 

 

The World I Imagine (Edited Photography) Winners:

Junior Division – 1st place: Kenzie Gardner (Margaret Elementary School – 4th grade)

2nd place: Jace Powell (Williams Intermediate School – 5th grade)

3rd place: Giana Coker (Ashville Middle School – 5th grade)

 

 

Freestyle Demonstration Winners:

Junior Division – 1st place: Topher Wallace (Margaret Elementary School – 4th grade)

2nd place: Amelia Greer (Odenville Middle School – 6th grade)

 

 

Freestyle Showcase Winners:

Junior Division – Alaska Wood (Margaret Elementary School – 4th grade)

Senior Division – Evan Tinney (Crossroads Christian School – 10th grade)

 

 

Speak up Alabama – Informative Public Speaking Winner:

Intermediate Division – 1st place: Michael Ford (Moody Junior High – 7th grade)

 

Speak Up Alabama – Persuasive Public Speaking Winners:

Intermediate Division – 1st place: Elijah Wheelis (Crossroads Christian School – 7th grade)

2nd Place: Michael Ford (Moody Junior High – 7th grade)

 

$15 Challenge Winners:

Junior Division – 1st place: Emma Wheelis (Crossroads Christian School – 5th grade)

2nd place: Piper Hazelwood (Eden Elementary School – 4th grade)

3rd place: Alaska Wood (Margaret Elementary School – 4th grade)

Senior Division- 1st place: Evan Tinney (Crossroads Christian School – 10th grade)

 

Congratulations to all our winners this year! We appreciate everyone who participated. If you would like more information about how your child can become a 4-H member and participate in activities like our county contest, please contact Alayna Jackson, 4-H Foundation Agent, at (205) 505-0970 or email anj0038@auburn.edu

