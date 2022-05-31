Extension News: Making the best better, one contest at a time

On Thursday, May 12, St. Clair County 4-H hosted their County Contest Day at the Pell City Civic Center. Over 30 youths ages 9-18 from more than ten schools and homeschool clubs from around the county participated. Contests included a bake off, Lego building, birdhouse building, photography, educational demonstrations, public speaking, and a $15 challenge where participants had to purchase an outfit for less than $15 from a second-hand store and model it for the judges. More than $1,300.00 was distributed to the winners from this event, and they will also have the opportunity to compete at the Central Alabama Regional 4-H Congress to be held in Columbiana in early June.
4-H Bake Off Winners:
Junior Division – 1st place: Isabella Galliher (Springville Elementary School – 5th grade)
2nd place: Emma Wheelis, (Crossroads Christian School – 5th grade)
3rd place: Emie Baker (Williams Intermediate School – 5th grade)
Blocks Rock! (Lego Building) Winners:
Junior Division – 1st place: Dillan Brasher (Ashville Middle School – 5th grade)
2nd place: Jace Powell (Williams Intermediate School – 5th grade)
Intermediate Division – 1st place: Robert Franklin (Odenville Middle School – 6th grade)
2nd place: Michael Ford (Moody Junior High – 7th grade)
eXtreme Birdhouse Winners:
Junior Division – 1st place: Maddison Laymon (Springville Middle School – 6th grade)
2nd place: Emili Zamora (Springville Elementary School – 5th grade)
3rd place: Maleah Wyatt (Springville Elementary School – 5th grade)
Intermediate Division – 1st place: Adalyn Robertson (Odenville Middle School – 6th grade)
The World I See (Photography) Winners:
Junior Division – 1st place: Jace Powell (Williams Intermediate School – 5th grade)
2nd place: Emma Seay (Coosa Valley Elementary School – 4th grade)
3rd place: Christian Jett (Margaret Elementary School – 4th grade)
The World I Imagine (Edited Photography) Winners:
Junior Division – 1st place: Kenzie Gardner (Margaret Elementary School – 4th grade)
2nd place: Jace Powell (Williams Intermediate School – 5th grade)
3rd place: Giana Coker (Ashville Middle School – 5th grade)
Freestyle Demonstration Winners:
Junior Division – 1st place: Topher Wallace (Margaret Elementary School – 4th grade)
2nd place: Amelia Greer (Odenville Middle School – 6th grade)
Freestyle Showcase Winners:
Junior Division – Alaska Wood (Margaret Elementary School – 4th grade)
Senior Division – Evan Tinney (Crossroads Christian School – 10th grade)
Speak up Alabama – Informative Public Speaking Winner:
Intermediate Division – 1st place: Michael Ford (Moody Junior High – 7th grade)
Speak Up Alabama – Persuasive Public Speaking Winners:
Intermediate Division – 1st place: Elijah Wheelis (Crossroads Christian School – 7th grade)
2nd Place: Michael Ford (Moody Junior High – 7th grade)
$15 Challenge Winners:
Junior Division – 1st place: Emma Wheelis (Crossroads Christian School – 5th grade)
2nd place: Piper Hazelwood (Eden Elementary School – 4th grade)
3rd place: Alaska Wood (Margaret Elementary School – 4th grade)
Senior Division- 1st place: Evan Tinney (Crossroads Christian School – 10th grade)
Congratulations to all our winners this year! We appreciate everyone who participated. If you would like more information about how your child can become a 4-H member and participate in activities like our county contest, please contact Alayna Jackson, 4-H Foundation Agent, at (205) 505-0970 or email anj0038@auburn.edu