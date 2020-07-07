Ex-officer with secessionist ties now working as Calhoun County deputy

Josh Doggrell, a former Anniston police lieutenant fired by the city five years ago over his activities with a secessionist group, now works as a deputy for the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Matthew Wade said Monday.

“I gave the man a chance,” Wade said.

Doggrell was a police lieutenant in Anniston in 2015, with nine years of service with the city, when the city fired him after a video surfaced of him addressing the League of the South at a 2013 convention. He sought the Sheriff’s Office job even as he pursued a court appeal against the city; a circuit judge rejected that appeal in May.

Established in the 1990s, the Alabama-based League of the South has long advocated for secession by the former Confederate states, and it has adopted a number of Confederate symbols, including the battle flag.

Since 2000, the Southern Poverty Law Center, a Montgomery-based civil rights group, has included the League on its list of "hate groups" akin to the Ku Klux Klan. Members of the group once contested that label, saying they were interested only in leaving the Union. SPLC often countered that argument with statements by League leaders suggesting the group wanted to found a nation with a European population at its core.

Doggrell had been a member of the group since the mid-1990s, according to his own past statements. In 2009, while already an Anniston police officer, he founded a short-lived local chapter of the League. The Anniston Star covered the group's first meeting, and the city investigated Doggrell, but took no action to fire him.

In 2015, the SPLC called attention to a video of Doggrell speaking at a League convention in 2013 in Wetumpka. In the video Doggrell describes a conversation with Anniston’s then-chief of police and claims the chief said “we pretty much think like you do.”

City officials fired Doggrell, citing his claims that the Police Department supported his membership in the League. Doggrell fought the dismissal before the Civil Service Board and later appealed in circuit court, saying the firing violated his free speech rights.

Etowah County Circuit Judge William Ogletree in May of this year rejected that appeal, writing that there was "substantial legal evidence" to support his firing.

Doggrell's lawyer, Kenneth Shinbaum, declined comment on the case Tuesday. Attempts to reach Doggrell by phone were not successful, though Doggrell did text The Star to say he did not wish to respond.

Wade said Monday that he hired Doggrell in September or October, and that Doggrell now patrols the county as a deputy. He said he has heard no complaints about Doggrell as a deputy.

“Show me where the man has done something specific against somebody,” he said. “You can't.”

+2 One Anniston officer fired, another retires over ties to secessionist group Anniston's city manager Friday fired a police officer over his involvement with the League of the South, a Southern nationalist group some have described as a hate group. Another officer is being allowed to retire.

Wade said he's known Doggrell for years, and that the two worked together in the Sheriff's Office before Doggrell moved to the Anniston Police. He described Doggrell as a “history buff” and said his secessionist views were always known. He said he'd never seen signs of racist leanings from Doggrell.

Doggrell told The Anniston Star in 2017 that he was no longer a member of the League. That statement came after the League announced that it was joining the Nationalist Front, a coalition of far-right groups that included the neo-Nazi National Socialist Movement. League founder Michael Hill has since posted multiple anti-Semitic speeches on the League’s website.

“It saddens me that what was once an intellectual group has aligned themselves with the Klan,” Doggrell said in a Star interview in 2017.

Wade said Doggrell passed a polygraph and a background check before the Sheriff's Office hired him, and that he had the highest civil service test score of any candidate for the position at the time. The sheriff said that excluding Doggrell because of a past political affiliation would be similar to denying someone a job because they're a Republican or Democrat.

“Know that he is a human being,” Wade said of the deputy. “Know that his wife and his kids have been put through hell after he was called a racist.”

SPLC senior analyst Howard Graves said the group believes it's not appropriate for Doggrell to be hired as a law enforcement officer even if his official ties to the League are in the past. He said the League was clear about its desire to create a white ethno-state even before Doggrell left.

“Our position hasn't changed,” he said. “Being a deputy or a police officer is a position of public trust.”