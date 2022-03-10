ESPN ranks Johnson's buzzer-beater for Jax State as No. 8 play of the day

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State's Kiana delivered a shot seen around the country in the Gamecocks' thrilling 59-57 win Wednesday over Liberty in the ASUN Conference women's basketball semifinals.
ESPN's SportsCenter listed Johnson's buzzer-beating shot as No. 8 on its top 10 plays of the day.
The Gamecocks were tied 57-57 with Liberty but had the ball out of bounds with 3.3 seconds to go. Johnson inbounded the ball to teammate Madison McDonald, who passed it back to Johnson, and the fifth-year senior raced down the lane, split two defenders and beat the clock and Liberty with her layup.
JSU (24-6) now faces ASUN regular-season champion Florida Gulf Coast in the tournament championship game Saturday at 6 p.m. FGCU will host the game on its campus in Fort Myers, Fla. ESPN+ will carry the broadcast online.