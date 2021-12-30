Editorial: Year in review: Top local stories in 2021

This year’s list of top local stories includes tales of tragedy and triumph, and of bravery and bravado.
The March tornado that left a trail of death and destruction in Ohatchee landed at No. 1 on the list, followed by the continuing horrors of the coronavirus outbreak.
Not all of the news was sad. There were inspiring and humorous moments. Some developments were smart, and, yes, some were just plain frustrating.
---
1. March tornado
On March 25, six were killed and at least 10 injured in the Ohatchee and Wellington communities of Calhoun County when a tornado roared through with ferocity. Three were from one family.
The tornado was an EF-3 with maximum winds of 140 mph. It was on the ground for more than 38 miles and was 1,700 yards wide.
• Comment: Gov. Kay Ivey toured the devastation and offered advice for residents to apply for funds to rebuild and recover. Her words of support and hugs amid the pandemic were of great relief.
People from across the region came to the assistance of residents impacted, offering everything from water to money to ease the pain.
The afternoon was one of the worst in county history but one of the best in that the community came together in a time of crisis.
The bravery in face of such loss was inspiring.
---
2. COVID-19
The pandemic came in waves, cresting in the summer and showing signs of relief in the fall. Life returned to normal until the December surge of the omicron variant.
More than 15,000 cases hit Calhoun County in 2021, with 322 people dying.
• Comment: There’s an easy solution to the COVID-19 outbreak. They’re called vaccines.
Only 54.3 percent of Calhoun County residents have had at least one dose. Only 44 percent have been fully vaccinated.
Honestly, that’s infuriating. The unvaccinated are infecting one another at great public expense.
Wearing masks and socially distancing mitigate the virus, but neither works as well as the vaccination.
The virus will continue to mutate until it’s eradicated. It cannot be eliminated without immunization, which comes from getting the shot.
Why risk such a painful death when the solution is so easy?
---
3. Let’s go Brandon
NASCAR driver Brandon Brown had won his first Xfinity Series race on Oct. 2 at Talladega Superspeedway. He was being interviewed by an NBC Sports reporter when a chant of “F--- Joe Biden” broke out in the background.
Embarrassed by the chanting, the reporter instead said they were chanting “Let’s go, Brandon.” Clearly, it was, “F--- Joe Biden.”
• Comment: The chant went viral and became a clean way for conservatives to insult President Joe Biden.
There’s no argument here. Biden has had a brutal first year in office from dealing with issues as diverse as the pandemic and Afghanistan to voting rights and Russia-Ukraine.
For the “Let’s go Brandon” insult to originate among NASCAR fans was humorous; certainly not surprising.
However, Talladega ranks high on the humiliation scale nationally as the source of the viral chant.
"Let's go Brandon!" overshadowed an historic moment in the Oct. 4 Cup race.
Bubba Wallace won the Yellawood 500, becoming the first Black driver since 1963 to win a Cup Series race.
A year earlier, a noose had been found in Wallace's garage at Talladega.
---
4. Downtown
City of Anniston leaders want a vibrant downtown and will use close to $3 million in federal COVID relief funds to fund completion of the Ladiga Trail.
If more businesses locate in the city center, it will bring in visitors and shoppers and relief from pandemic setbacks.
The question is: What attractions will open the flow of customers?
• Comment: The city is counting on completing the Ladiga Trail as a spark plug for eco-tourism.
If bike riders come into Anniston and load their gear onto Amtrak for the 100-mile trip back to Atlanta, the thinking goes, they will stay and spend money in Anniston as they wait.
There’s no pot of gold at the end of that one small stream of money. But perhaps the trail will generate economic development along with completion of the federal courthouse and the eventual move of City Hall back downtown.
---
5. Freedom Riders
The Freedom Riders were remembered on May 14 on the 60th anniversary of the historic bus rides for civil rights.
Anniston hosted a two-day commemoration of the bravery exhibited by the interracial group, which rode together on interstate buses headed south from Washington, D.C. They were testing the Supreme Court decisions that prohibited discrimination in interstate passenger travel.
White Southerners who supported segregation met their efforts with violence. A mob in Anniston, armed with pipes, chains and bats, smashed windows, slashed tires and dented the sides of the Freedom Riders’ bus. Another white mob firebombed the bus outside the city limits and trapped passengers inside until the fuel tank exploded. As they tried to escape, they were attacked and beaten.
• Comment: Photos from this newspaper illustrated the horrors of May 14, 1961. Many were published in a special section by The Anniston Star on May 14, 2021.
The white mob exposed the brutality of racism in the South and expedited the fight for civil rights.
The episode forever remains a stain on Anniston.
The fallout will be measured for decades to come as the city and Alabama move toward equal justice under the law and voting rights for all in a climate of phony claims of voter fraud.
---
6. JSU’s president
Jacksonville State University installed Don Killingsworth as its 13th president April 9.
Killingsworth was named president of the university June 23, 2020, after serving the acting role since Oct. 22, 2019.
The inauguration was delayed until 2021 because of the pandemic.
• Comment: Though Killingsworth’s inaugural was not surprising, his words were uniting and inspiring for the university community.
JSU had just been hit by a tornado in March 2018 that damaged buildings on campus as well as the community’s psyche.
Killingsworth said he was committed to eastern Alabama and seeing students have access to a first-class college education.
“We love our region of this great state and stand ready to assist in growing tourism, stimulating the economy, creating jobs, providing workers, and retaining our graduates in this great state,” Killingsworth said.
---
7. Marsh’s career
Del Marsh, the former leader of the Alabama Senate and one of the most powerful figures in state government for the past decade, is not seeking re-election in 2022.
Marsh told The Anniston Star in 2020 that he would not run because he wanted to spend more time with his family. He had lost interest in running for governor or U.S. Senate.
“I’ll be darned if I want to go up there and fight all of the time,” he said. “I don’t know what it’s going to take to end the animosity. I blame [President Donald] Trump for part of this. What happens on the national level — the fighting and name-calling — filters down to the state. This ‘drain the swamp,’ anti-incumbent stuff is brutal.”
• Comment: This will be Marsh’s final legislative session.
While we have not agreed with Marsh’s politics over the years, he has been a passionate voice for the region.
It will be interesting to see if Marsh has the political muscle left to push a lottery bill through in 2022 to increase funding to education, one of his passions.
As one final tribute, let’s hope Gov. Ivey signs a proclamation that salutes the Republican for his service.
---
8. School closure
The Anniston City Board of Education voted in September to close Tenth Street Elementary School, which had the lowest population of students among the board’s three elementary schools.
The declining population in Anniston was a deciding factor in closing the school.
• Comment: The Anniston Board of Education has the talent and vision to overcome COVID setbacks.
The predominantly Black student population needs better access to the internet.
---
9. Rich Rodriguez
JSU hired Rich Rodriguez as football coach after longtime coach John Grass left.
Rich Rod was a former coach at West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona. He was once one of the hottest names in coaching and could have been the head coach at Alabama, if he wanted the job.
He will lead JSU football into a new era. The school eventually will move up to the highest level for football, the Football Bowl Subdivision.
• Comment: The decision to bring in Rich Rod seems like a no-brainer as the school transitions to Conference USA from the ASUN.
The school has not released his contract nearly a month after his selection was announced Dec. 6.
If he has been bringing in assistant coaches and other staffers without a fully signed contract, that is a mistake on the school’s part and should be rectified immediately.
---
10. Business
Big Time Entertainment and Texas Roadhouse were two significant additions in Oxford.
A new Aldi will open in 2022. Ground was broken on the supermarket in Anniston in October.
• Comment: Big Time Entertainment has become a major weekend destination. It’s expensive but fun to bowl, play video games and mini golf and to race cars.
Texas Roadhouse always seems to have a waiting list when it opens.
Aldi will give shoppers more choices and, hopefully, lower prices.