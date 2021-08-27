Editorial: Trust FDA-approved vaccines to fight coronavirus, not unproven guesswork

The Pfizer vaccine has been given full approval by the FDA.
The game-changing decision should have ended the debate once and for all about whether the vaccine was safe and effective against the coronavirus.
The agency analyzed information from 40,000 critical trial participants in making the determination.
Stop here if you’ve been waiting to be vaccinated because you were afraid the medical solution had not been studied enough. Now it has been.
Put down this for the time being. Go get your shot. There’s hardly any waiting at any local pharmacy, and there’s no time to waste.
The FDA’s process was rigorous and scientifically sound. There’s no reason to hesitate about rolling up your sleeve.
What are you waiting for?
The emergency room in Anniston has been filling up with unvaccinated people who’ve caught the delta variant of the coronavirus. It will continue to spread unless we reach a high vaccination threshold.
So far in Alabama, less than 50 percent have been fully vaccinated. Everyone 12 and older is eligible for the shot. Boosters, it seems, will be available soon for those who took the first two Pfizer shots earlier in the year.
Vaccine hesitancy and searches for alternatives to the shot should be past history. We’re surprised more employers have not mandated vaccinations for the coronavirus as a condition of employment.
The Pentagon announced it will require vaccinations for active-duty troops. Hospitals and universities should follow suit, not to mention local police and fire departments.
A fire chief recently told us that only 31 percent of his firefighters and EMTs were vaccinated, and they’re the most vulnerable of all, saving lives and fighting fires in the middle of the pandemic.
Fear of the unvaccinated has been keeping some offices from reopening and getting back to business as usual. That’s not good for the bottom line and risks the financial future of entrepreneurs and investors whose profits fuel the economy.
As political and medical leaders try to figure out how to improve vaccination rates, it’s sad to see disinformation derail their efforts.
A poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 80 percent of respondents who aren’t vaccinated probably will not get a vaccine or definitely will not. Only 16 percent said they probably will.
That’s disheartening.
Nearly every week, we hear of alternatives to vaccines from unreliable, mostly right-wing websites. Just like when you wrote research papers in high school or college, do not go to two-bit sources for information. Trust the tried and true purveyors of information in your community, not the fly-by-night outfits with no credibility or standing.
The FDA warned this week about a livestock medicine that some folks have been seeking to ward off the virus. Yes, you read that correctly. A medication for horses and cattle has been touted by some right-wing influencers as a remedy.
Warning: It can kill you.
Ivermectin is used to treat or prevent parasites, a local veterinarian told us.
The FDA reported that it has received several reports of people “self-medicating with ivermectin intended for horses.”
“You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it,” the FDA tweet implored.
“You may have heard that it’s okay to take large doses of ivermectin. That is wrong,” the FDA added.
An ivermectin medication used to treat people with worms or head lice is different from the drug used on animals.
“Many inactive ingredients found in animal products aren’t evaluated for use in people,” the FDA warned. “In some cases, we don’t know how those inactive ingredients will affect how ivermectin is absorbed in the human body.
“These animal drugs are often highly concentrated because they are used for large animals like horses and cows, which can weigh a lot more than a human,” the FDA added. “Such high doses can be highly toxic in humans.”
Amazingly, folks seem willing to stampede like a herd of horses toward an unproven drug. But they can’t be herded in the right direction toward a proven one.
The FDA’s Pfizer approval was an incentive to do the right thing. If you want a healthy, prosperous future, build up your immunity through the vaccine.
Your family, community and co-workers will thank you for it.