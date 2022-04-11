Editorial: No step too high for a high-stepper, but what does it mean?

Gov. Kay Ivey continues to rely on catchphrases instead of real debate in her race for re-election.
The Republican’s latest? “No step too high for a high-stepper!”
At face value, no one knows what it means.
Even the two clueless guys, standing on the shooting range with Ivey in her recent TV commercial, can’t figure out what she’s talking about.
“What does that mean, anyway?” one asks.
“I don’t know, but I like it,” responds the other.
That’s just the way the governor’s high-priced ad consultants want viewers to respond to her Southern twang. Keep the campaign light with funny situations, not heavy with real issues.
And guess what? Alabama voters like the ambiguity, too. She seems to be surging toward re-election without tackling any serious issues and likely will avoid a runoff.
To use a golf analogy, Ivey is keeping her drives straight down the fairway, playing it safe. She’s using her trusty 5-wood off the tee, which she can control, with no need to use the inconsistent driver in her race against top rivals Tim James and Lindy Blanchard.
It must be frustrating for James and Blanchard to watch the 77-year-old Ivey outplay them ahead of the May 24 Republican primary. If they do not change the trajectory of the campaign, Ivey will win easily, and they’ll be licking their wounds.
Blanchard should be kicking herself for leaving the U.S. Senate race. She bailed out, thinking it would be easier to beat Ivey than U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Behind the scenes, Trump encouraged her to run for governor.
But Trump rescinded his endorsement. If Blanchard had stayed in the race, she would have been more competitive against Katie Britt and Mike Durant than Ivey.
Ivey is popular across Alabama, partly because she looks like everyone’s favorite grandmother.
On the gun range, she wants to come across as tough and decisive, in support of the Second Amendment. But she muddies the water with “No step too high for a high-stepper.”
Maybe it’s a ploy to distract voters from her record. Maybe, just maybe, it’s because she’s wrong on the issues and has accomplished little as governor.
Of course, she is wrong on many things, but she has a record that conservatives like. So no need for smoke and mirrors.
Ivey is flat-out wrong on the issue of voter security. The 2020 presidential election was not stolen by Trump. Every audit and court has confirmed that. There’s no possibility of stealing elections in Alabama, so there’s no need to tighten absentee and curbside voting.
A crackdown on voting rights undermines democracy and moves Alabama and this country toward an autocratic style of government. Blacks and other minorities should not be disenfranchised.
But as governor, Ivey celebrated her milestones by high-stepping. Her decisions to sign controversial bills have delighted conservatives, who have run amok in the state with a super majority in the legislature.
Just this week, the legislature sent Ivey horrible bills that would make it miserable for gay, lesbian and transgender families in Alabama. If it’s the GOP’s goal to run them out of Alabama, the legislation will do just that over time by copying Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law.
Ivey led Alabama through the COVID-19 crisis and came out the other side with a good economy. It allowed the Legislature to make financial inroads for improvement and investment in education.
Though she has nothing good to say about President Joe Biden, his administration bailed Ivey and Alabama out on prison reform. She will get credit for fixing the crisis.
On the campaign trail, she will get credit for eliminating Alabama’s requirement for a concealed weapons permit. She also will be praised for banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory and signing a law to limit abortion. We’re not happy about any of those decisions.
At first, “No step too high for a high-stepper” seemed like an effort to obscure Ivey’s record in office — that she had nothing else to brag about. In reality, it’s more like former NFL star Deion Sanders high-stepping into the end zone after an interception of kickoff return.
Ivey probably will be celebrating on election night. She can high-step — not waltz or two-step — all the way to the general election.