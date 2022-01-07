Editorial: CDC guidance sometimes causes confusion

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration have been the gold standard for American consumers looking for guidance on health care.
Their words and actions can be trusted during times of crisis.
During the coronavirus pandemic, frequent changes forced the CDC and FDA to revise their guidance. There have been advances in medical care, approvals for vaccines and advice for wearing masks. They have had to pivot on a dime.
But their decisions can be downright maddening at times.
Take the CDC’s new guidance on the updated five-day quarantine as it applies to schools.
Alabama school officials were caught flat-footed after being previously told the CDC’s 10-day recommendation would not change.
“Last night, I was on a call in which it was confirmed that CDC was not going to apply the new five-day quarantine rule to schools — same thing we had heard all weekend,” State Superintendent Eric Mackey wrote Wednesday in an email update to superintendents. “Little did I know that in another section, CDC was already posting new guidance completely to the contrary.”
“The Alabama Department of Public Health advises K-12 school students, faculty and staff to follow updated isolation guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” it said.
Schools have to go back and revise the protocols for parents, who already are at wit’s end, figuring out how to keep their children safe and how to care for them if they have to stay home.
“I’m frustrated that the guidance keeps changing quickly, that the guidance is changing in the very week when we’re trying to get schools open,” Mackey told Alabama Media Group.
“You know, our commitment is to stay in constant contact with the Department of Public Health and to follow CDC’s guidance… I know it’s frustrating to superintendents, though, because they send out information to parents one day, and the next day that information is old news, and there’s new information and it’s really, really hard to run a school like that.”
Last week, the CDC set off waves of confusion about whether a negative COVID-19 test was necessary to break a five-day quarantine.
The latest information indicated people who test positive after five days should isolate for another five days.
Despite the five-day recommendation, the CDC also says those who were quarantined for five days should continue to wear a mask and avoid high-risk people for 10 days. It also advised those who had to quarantine not to travel and not to eat or drink among others.
It’s the same as a 10-day quarantine, except it isn’t.
Confused or maddened yet?
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has tried to calm the waters and make guidance easier to digest.
“If you have access to a test, and if you want to do a test at Day 5, and if your symptoms are gone and you’re feeling well, then go ahead and do that test,” Walensky told CBS News. “But here’s how I would interpret that test. If it’s positive, stay home for another five days. If it’s negative, I would say you still really need to wear a mask.
“You still may have some transmissibility ahead of you. You still should probably not visit grandma,” she added. “You shouldn’t get on an airplane. And you should still be pretty careful when you’re with other people by wearing a mask all the time.”
The White House, which has been attempting to stop the virus by begging the unvaccinated to do the right thing, defended the CDC.
The White House defended the CDC in interviews this week. The Biden administration said changes were “based on the science” and not based on “a clear communications plan.”
“The CDC is offering its updated guidance in real time of a fast moving and changing pandemic environment,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told CNN. “We’ve seen them change guidance and update guidance on other occasions. They made this recommendation last week based on science.
“The vast majority of transmission infectiousness occurs in the first five days after diagnosis with COVID-19 — somewhere in the range of 85 to 90 percent.”
Another change occurred Thursday. The CDC said students between the ages of 12 and 15 may now get a booster shot of Pfizer’s vaccine.
Without question, this pandemic has forced the CDC to adapt to a learning curve both in treating the virus and feeding the public information.
Some changes have been abrupt and frustrating. That’s unfortunate and maddening, but all sides must remain cool, confident and collaborative in this crisis.