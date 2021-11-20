Editor James Bennett's column: Everything about misfit Congressman Gosar projects weakness, including lack of judgment, accountability, remorse

If you put U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., in a boxing ring with U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., she would kick his rear end from side of the Capitol to the other, even if you tied one hand and leg behind her back.
Ocasio-Cortez is stronger mentally than Gosar. She’s in better shape. She’s faster on her feet. She even has a better smile than Gosar, who was a dentist in his prime.
The referee probably would stop the fight in the first round.
Outside the ring, the 32-year-old congresswoman is a better debater. She speaks with reason and passion. She has a bright future as a liberal in politics, with millions of loyal followers. She should run for the U.S. Senate now that she’s old enough.
The 62-year-old Gosar's family has disavowed him. How the conservative keeps getting re-elected in Arizona’s Fourth Congressional District is a mystery to me, and I lived 20 of the last 30 years in the Grand Canyon State before moving back to the South.
I have watched him with amazement since he was first elected in 2012, but never with as much disgust as this month. You’ve probably come to know him as the creep who posted an anime-style video. It depicted him stabbing Ocasio-Cortez to death and attacking President Joe Biden.
The first congressman to face censure since 2010 and only the 24th in American history, Gosar was living in a world of science fiction. He fancied himself as some kind of right-wing superhero. He’s sicker than anyone imagined, with his sister, Jennifer, calling him a “sociopath” in an interview with CNN.
In normal times, Democrats and Republicans would rise together and condemn his actions. But after living through four years of hatred and division with Donald Trump in the White House and an attempted overthrow of the U.S. government Jan. 6 , Republicans cannot tell right from wrong. I’m starting to think none of us can.
The House voted to censure Gosar last week, with only two members of the GOP joining the chorus of condemnation. It should have been an easy decision to take away his committee assignments, but Republicans continue to live on the island of misfit toys, hoping for the morning when Santa Claus returns them to the mainstream. They really want to end democracy, suspend the Constitution and declare one religion under God as their demented gifts to all Americans.
Ocasio-Cortez had every right to be outraged by Gosar for his workplace harassment and threats of violence. No one would have blamed her if she punched the buffoon in the nose. Instead, she buried him with rhetorical splendor on the House floor.
“As leaders in this country, when we incite violence with depictions against our colleagues, that trickles down into violence in this country, and that is where we must draw the line, independent of party or belief. It is about a core recognition of human dignity and value and worth,” Ocasio-Cortez said.
Gosar could have ended it all with a sincere apology to Ocasio-Cortez, who has been a lightning rod because of her views and rising popularity among Democrats. Instead, he adopted the new Republican playbook of pretending to be misunderstood after a closed-door meeting with GOP House members.
“I did not apologize,” Gosar said of the meeting. “I just said this video had nothing to do with harming anybody. It’s an anime. We were trying to reach out to the newer generation that likes these anime, these cartoons, fabricated in Japanese likeness.”
Gosar also compared his video to things regularly broadcast on cable TV. It’s free speech, he argued correctly, but he left out the part about consequences and responsibilities that come with it.
“If my cartoon can be banned, and my free speech is to be banned then the Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, Disney, and indeed most of Hollywood obviously could be banned as well – not to mention Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner,” he told conservative reporters and pundits during a conference call.
Of course, this is the same Gosar who mischaracterized white supremacists who marched in Charlottesville, Va., four years ago as “peaceful patriots” and defended rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 as “peaceful protesters.”
Gosar and his supporters cannot tell right from wrong.
“He’s continuing to sing to that white supremacist base that he fundraises from,” Jennifer Gosar said.
Those who know Gosar the best see his delusion and danger to democracy as plain as day.
Those of us who don’t know him as intimately can only stand up to his weaknesses and recklessness by condemning his behavior as loudly as possible.