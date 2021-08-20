Downtown Destination: Carrollton crams a lot to do in a small space

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
CARROLLTON, Ga. — City planners must have had weekends in mind while designing downtown Carrollton.
The Georgia city’s heart lies in Adamson Square, named for a state representative who probably never expected his namesake public square to host digital video studio Schiller Productions or raw juice bar Plant Wasted. But William Adamson, a Democrat who in 1916 championed the eight-hour workday for interstate railroad workers, would probably admit it pleasant to count both businesses among the 22 restaurants, 19 retailers, 15 services and slew of public and private offices that sit on or beside Adamson Square, ready to address the wants and needs of locals and tourists alike.