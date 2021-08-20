You are the owner of this article.
Downtown Destination: Carrollton crams a lot to do in a small space

downtown destination carrollton adamson square

Huge trees mark each corner of Adamson Square in Carrollton, Ga. (Ben Nunnally / The Anniston Star)

CARROLLTON, Ga. — City planners must have had weekends in mind while designing downtown Carrollton. 

The Georgia city’s heart lies in Adamson Square, named for a state representative who probably never expected his namesake public square to host digital video studio Schiller Productions or raw juice bar Plant Wasted. But William Adamson, a Democrat who in 1916 championed the eight-hour workday for interstate railroad workers, would probably admit it pleasant to count both businesses among the 22 restaurants, 19 retailers, 15 services and slew of public and private offices that sit on or beside Adamson Square, ready to address the wants and needs of locals and tourists alike. 

downtown destination carrollton

Carrollton, Ga.'s Main Street Program and marketing team are based out of a former train station near the city square. (Ben Nunnally / The Anniston Star)
downtown destination carrollton james paul

James Schiller Paul, owner of digital video studio Schiller Productions on Adamson Square in Carrollton is on the Main Street Program's five-member advisory board. (Ben Nunnally / The Anniston Star)

Assistant Metro Editor Ben Nunnally: 256-235-3560. 

