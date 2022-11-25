Door hangers to be created in Sylacauga art class

The Sylacauga Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with Kevin Whitman to host a Christmas art class at the J. Craig Smith Community Center on December 1 at 6 p.m. Participants will create their very own door hanger, with multiple design options being provided at the time of the class.
The art class costs $35 per person, with all materials provided. Those who are interested in taking the class can register at Sylacauga.recdesk.com.
Whitman is the owner of Whitman Art Gallery and has been painting and teaching art for the past 15 years.