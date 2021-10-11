Do you believe in reincarnation?

It is not taught in the Bible
I believe in resurrection, not reincarnation. According to Scripture, humans are created as human beings, in the image of God, and are never any other category of created being. The Bible neither teaches nor allows for the idea of reincarnation.
When life on earth ends with our death, our existence continues in an afterlife. Though believers and biblical scholars vary in their belief about the exact timeline of the afterlife, human beings do not circle around for multiple times of living on earth.
The Bible is the story of God’s love for human beings, our repeated rejection of that love, and God’s provision of a way to repair our relationship. Failure to live as God created us to live is sin and leads to spiritual (separation from God) and physical death. The evil that entered the world through our free will choice to disobey God can be reversed. Jesus showed us how to live as God intended — motivated by love, seeking justice and righteousness, and in deep relationship with God. It cost him his life, but his resurrection defeated Death.
Through Jesus — both his teachings and his life, death, and resurrection — God is redeeming the world. A time is coming when the world will again operate as God intended and human beings will live in perfect love and union with God in that world. Disobedience and the consequences of that choice is not the last word. Death does not win. In the end, God’s love wins! Those who declare their desire to live in such a world by following Jesus Christ will do so.
The Bible makes it clear what happens after death
Do I believe in reincarnation? The answer is no. Let me explain why. In the Christian faith, we call it a born-again experience. In John 3:3, Jesus told Nicodemus unless one is born again, they cannot see the Kingdom of God. 1 Peter 1:23 says “Having been born again, not of corruptible seed but incorruptible, through the word of God which lives and abides forever.” (NKJV) We are born not of the flesh but of the Spirit. When it comes to dying, there are several scriptures in the Bible that speaks on this. Hebrews 9:27 says “And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgement.” (KJV) Jesus talked about death quite often in the gospels. John 5:28-29 says, “Do not marvel not at this: for the hour is coming, in which all who are in the graves shall hear his voice. 29 And come forth — those who have done good, to the resurrection of life, and those who have done evil, unto the resurrection of condemnation.” (NKJV) In Luke 16: 19-31, Jesus tells the parable of the rich man and Lazarus. He states that both men died, one is in the bosom of Abraham and the other one opened his eyes in hell and is tormented for eternity. Jesus makes it plain that we will either go to heaven or hell after we die. In the Christian faith, we do not believe in reincarnation.