DANDY VINES: These magnificent bloomers can take a garden up, up and away

Grapes grow on vines, flowers grow on vines, toxic leaves grow on vines, too. Vines for our gardens can be less showy than a camellia or an azalea in full bloom — or they can be more. Vines, however, can extend available gardening areas upwards, and landscapes become vertical.
By definition, a vine is “any plant having a long slender stem that trails or creeps on the ground, or climbs by winding itself about a support, holding fast with tendrils.”
Although these “clinging vines” maintain an understated presence in the garden when not in bloom, they are indispensable. Have an ugly fence? Grow a vine. Need privacy? Grow a vine. Want to have a magnificent focal point? Choose a vine with brilliant flowers. Plant a vine to attract the pollinators.
Vines can also make useful ground covers as they sprawl over a space of earth. Since they may spread widely, please give the stems room to move.
Some vines are perennial, meaning they survive more than two years. Others are annual, surviving only one growing season. If you need a screen quickly, plant an annual.
Some vines are evergreen and offer privacy all year. Still others are deciduous and their stems are bare during the winter. So many choices. All make an interesting backdrop for your garden.
When choosing a vine, pick the right environment — sun or shade. Provide well-drained, amended soil with the correct amount of moisture. Also give the vine enough space, as some vines can grow quite long and cover lots of area (including the ground, in some cases).
Consider the growing habits of the vines. Some will grow beautifully on a chain link fence or a trellis, using their tenacious tendrils to climb. Others may need a helping hand to get them started on their journey up (wire or garden tape).
Pergolas and arbors make perfect support for many vines. They may need a bit of tip pruning to keep them in bounds.
Many homeowners enjoy planting vines around their mailboxes. Vines will eventually get bushy and their blossoms will attract pollinators like bees and even wasps. Place a vine where delivery people may not be exposed to stings or allergic reactions.
Very fine vines, indeed
• Lady Banks rose: An evergreen vine (part to full sun) with hundreds of cheery yellow flowers blooming in early spring. This quick grower will need some help getting started on a support: a bit of wire or gardening twine will get it going in the right direction.
• Carolina jessamine: Gorgeous fragrant yellow blooms on evergreen vines will climb beautifully on a trellis, arbor or over fences and walls without smothering surrounding trees and shrubs (they may need a bit of tip pruning to keep them neat.) This full-sun native will crawl across slopes and banks as an informal ground cover.
• Clematis: The “Queen of Vines.” Tenacious tendrils help this delicate deciduous vine climb on a trellis, a fence or the ground, bearing vivacious flowers. Plant a vine in good amended and well-drained garden soil. Clematis perform best in full sun. Clematis like to have cool feet and warm faces; add mulch or perennials to cover the root zone. There are low-, medium- and tall-growing clematis. Flowers come in an array of colors, pale to vibrant, even multi-colored. Blooms can be single or double. Prune according to the bloom time of your variety; keep moist in drought.
• Native honeysuckle (Lonicera sempervirens): Partially evergreen perennial native honeysuckle blooms late spring into summer. Attractive to pollinators. Loves a tree or a fence. Avoid the non-native invasive honeysuckle.
• Bougainvillea: Annual vine with bodacious blooms. Will cover a trellis or a fence. Thrives in full sun with regular water.
• Confederate or star jasmine: Great to cover a wall, a pergola, or a fence. Highly fragrant perennial evergreen vine in part- to full-sun. Can reach 20 to 30 feet, so give it room.
• Wisteria: Choose the native vine (American wisteria) with fragrant summer-blooming lilac flowers (flowers appear after leaves come out). Avoid non-native as it tends to be invasive.
• Black-eyed Susan vine (Thunbergia): Annual vine with hundreds of charming blooms. Spreads and can cover a fence very quickly (and anything around it, too).
• Passion vine: Exquisite flowers on this perennial deciduous climber. Can spread wildly, thus needs space. Great pollinator plant.
• Mandevilla: Wonderful container vine for summer color in full sun or part shade, with fabulous flowers.
• Moon vine (Ipomoea alba): Annual vine with magnificent white night-blooming flowers. Great on a fence, trellis or even in a shrub.
• Cypress vine (Ipomoea quamoclit): Annual vine with feathery leaves and bright red flowers. Popular with hummingbirds and pollinators. It re-seeds freely and can be aggressive. Choose its site carefully.
Avoid these vines!
• Poison ivy: Need I say more? It will make you itch four seasons of the year.
• Virginia Creeper: Obnoxious summer weed with nice fall color. Will climb anything and can develop thick roots.
• Japanese Climbing Fern: Extremely invasive. Remove while small if possible
Sherry Blanton, “The Southern Gardener,” writes about gardening for The Anniston Star. Contact her at sblanton@annistonstar.com. Follow her on Facebook at Southern Gardener-Anniston Star.