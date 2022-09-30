Cropwell man sentenced in sex abuse case

PELL CITY — A Cropwell man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to sex abuse charges earlier this month.
In a Zoom hearing Friday afternoon,Eddie King, 78 of Cropwell was sentenced by St. Clair County Circuit Judge Bill Weathington.
King plead guilty to two counts first degree sodomy and three counts of sex abuse of a child less than 12 earlier this month. He appeared over Zoom from the Superior Court of Dekalb County, Georgia where he appeared before Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson where he also pled guilty and was sentenced for 17 charges of a sexual nature in the state of Georgia.
Weathington sentenced King to 20 years in prison. That sentence will be split to actually serve three years, though the third year will be suspended. After his time in prison, King is sentenced to three years of supervised probation.
Jackson sentenced King to life in prison to serve two years and to serve the balance of the rest of his sentence on probation.
Weathington said King will serve his prison sentence in Georgia with both sentences running concurrently. Both judges also said King will have to register as a sex offender in whichever state he chooses to reside in after his time in prison. King will also be required to surrender his pilot's license.
During the hearing the parents of the eight year old victim in the case both offered victim impact statements, one to Jackson and the other to Weathington.
The victims mother said that the family had chosen to seek a plea agreement with King to spare her daughter of further trauma
Both parents also noted the incredible strain the case has put on their family.
King’s brother-in-law spoke on his behalf saying he did not believe King was guilty. King's Attorney Brian Steele also said he did not believe his client was guilty, saying King’s choice to plead guilty had been a surprise.
St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon said he is very happy with the resolution of the case.
“I am very satisfied with the sentencing here in the state of Alabama and by the state of Goergia, where Eddie King plead guilty to 17 sexual charges involving a child,” he said. “It closes a chapter where now we can move on to his just punishment, but it opens a chapter for this child victim to move forward with their life and not be haunted by the atrocities that happened to them and the threat of future court hearings.”
Harmon said his office has become very close to the victim and their family over the course of the case, in particular Chief Assistant District Attorney Mike Anderton, who led the prosecution.
The district attorney said that unfortunately the case is an example of a case where the perpetrator was someone no one would have expected.
Anderton praised the victim for having the courage to come forward and tell their story.