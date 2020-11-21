Construction projects at 20 schools

Alabama announced it will put nearly $300 million toward 20 construction projects at schools and colleges around the state:
School / Project
Amount
University of Alabama Huntsville
(Regional Lab and Morgue)
$11M
HudsonAlpha
(Expansion of Biotech Campus)
$15M
Auburn University
(New STEM & Agricultural Sciences Complex)
$50M
University of Alabama at Birmingham
(Genomic Medical & Data Sciences Building)
$50M
Troy University
(Center for Materials and Manufacturing)
$9.4M
Alabama Center for Arts
(Dorm)
$15M
University of South Alabama
(New Medical School Building)
$50M
University of North Alabama
(Computer Science & Mathematics Building)
$15M
Alabama School of Deaf and Blind
(North Alabama Campus)
$28.5M
Alabama Aviation College
(Barnett Building and hanger floor renovations)
$500K
Lauderdale County
(Workforce Development Center)
$8M
Alabama Shakespeare Festival
(Renovations & Repairs)
$5M
Alabama School of Math & Science
Science Research Center
$6M
Outdoor Classrooms
$235K
AIDT
(Toyota-Mazda facility)
$8M
Jacksonville State University
(Randy Owen Performance Center)
$15M
The American Village
Central Independence Hall & Tower Classrooms and Experiences
$5M
Alabama A&M University
(Library roofing)
$907K
(Wilson Hall, Drake Hall, Carnegie Hall wood restoration project)
$605K
University of Montevallo
Residence Hall repairs
$1M
University of West Alabama
(Brock Hall 2nd Floor Renovation)
$2.6M
Alabama State University
(Friendship Manor)
$1.5M
Total
$298,317,292