Construction projects at 20 schools

Alabama announced it will put nearly $300 million toward 20 construction projects at schools and colleges around the state:

School / Project

Amount

University of Alabama Huntsville

 

(Regional Lab and Morgue)

$11M

  

HudsonAlpha

 

(Expansion of Biotech Campus)

$15M

  

Auburn University

 

(New STEM & Agricultural Sciences Complex)

$50M

  

University of Alabama at Birmingham 

 

(Genomic Medical & Data Sciences Building)

$50M

  

Troy University

 

(Center for Materials and Manufacturing)

$9.4M

  

Alabama Center for Arts

 

(Dorm)

$15M

  

University of South Alabama 

 

(New Medical School Building)

$50M

  

University of North Alabama

 

(Computer Science & Mathematics Building)

$15M

  

Alabama School of Deaf and Blind

 

(North Alabama Campus)

$28.5M

  

Alabama Aviation College

 

(Barnett Building and hanger floor renovations)

$500K

  

Lauderdale County

 

(Workforce Development Center)

$8M

  

Alabama Shakespeare Festival

 

(Renovations & Repairs)

$5M

  

Alabama School of Math & Science 

 

Science Research Center

$6M

Outdoor Classrooms

$235K

  

AIDT

 

(Toyota-Mazda facility)

$8M

  

Jacksonville State University

 

(Randy Owen Performance Center)

$15M

  

The American Village

 

Central Independence Hall & Tower Classrooms and Experiences 

$5M

  

Alabama A&M University

 

(Library roofing)

$907K

(Wilson Hall, Drake Hall, Carnegie Hall wood restoration project)

$605K

  

University of Montevallo

 

Residence Hall repairs

$1M

  

University of West Alabama

 

(Brock Hall 2nd Floor Renovation)

$2.6M

  

Alabama State University

 

(Friendship Manor)

$1.5M

  
  

Total

$298,317,292

