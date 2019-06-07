Congrats ... UDC tours sites of Calhoun County

To commemorate Confederate History Month, members of the Southern Cross Chapter, United Daughters of the Confederacy, of Birmingham visited interesting places in Calhoun County. The first stop on their tour was Janney Furnace in Ohatchee, where they toured the Confederate and Native American Museum. The next part of the tour was the Jacksonville City Cemetery, where they visited the grave of John Pelham and the graves of Confederate soldiers buried in the cemetery.
One of the Confederate soldiers buried there is Pvt. John Richard Henry from Texas. He served in Company D, 8th Cavalry Terry’s Texas Rangers from the Lone Star State. He died as a result of friendly fire on October 31, 1864, in Jacksonville.
A member of the Terry’s Texas Rangers UDC Chapter in Richmond, Texas, requested that the Southern Cross Chapter locate the grave of Pvt. Henry. A rededication ceremony of the grave marker was conducted by the President of the Chapter, Pam Henderson, assisted by Renee Shelfer and Melanie Gray. A member of the Texas Chapter provided Texas soil to be sprinkled around the grave of Pvt. Henry. Yellow roses and Texas bluebonnets were placed on the grave with the Texas and First National Confederate flags.
The group enjoyed lunch at the one hundred year old Vaughan farmhouse in Saks as guest of Jean Vaughan, a member of the chapter.
— By Jean Vaughan of Birmingham