Vietnamese New Year’s event celebrates diverse local culture

For the Vietnamese people, welcoming in a new year is a cause for celebration that lasts much longer than a champagne toast or a ball drop in Times Square. The holiday of Tet is an extended time of celebration that begins on the day of the first new moon of the year and continues for three days. For 2020, the new lunar year began on Jan. 25.
In communities and villages throughout Vietnam, it is traditional for businesses to shut down so that everyone can take three days off to spend with family and friends. In the United States, however, shutting down one’s business for that long of a time isn’t economically feasible. That doesn’t mean the holiday won’t be celebrated with parties and family gatherings. It just means the holiday traditions will have to wait until after work.
Xuan Nguyen, who along with her husband, Sun, owns Sun Nails in Oxford’s Quintard Mall, describes one of the more popular traditions called Lucky Money.
“We put money in red envelopes — a $1 bill in an envelope or a $2 bill or even a $50 bill — and wait for the young people to visit,” she said.
When a younger visitor arrives, they present the host with a gift such as fruit or tea, and then they offer a blessing. In appreciation, the young visitors are given a “lucky money” envelope.
It is a common belief that what one does and says the first day of the new moon year is what one will do throughout the year. “That is why we speak kindness to one another,” said Sy Nguyen, manager of Queen Nails in Oxford. “There’s no bickering. Only words of blessings.”
During the three days, families gather to eat and play games such as cards or bingo. They wear festive clothing in bold colors, especially yellow and red. “It signifies a new start and is considered to bring good fortune and happiness,” Sy said. “In Vietnam, and also in bigger Vietnamese communities in America, there are huge celebrations with big parties and concerts and professional singers.”
For local residents who are from Vietnam, the gathering spot is at the home of the oldest member of the family. But for this year’s celebration, John McDonald, the parish priest at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Anniston, had a different idea.
“We have a diverse culture within our parish here at Sacred Heart, and this was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate with them,” he said. He arranged for Rev. Douglas Vu, a Vietnamese priest living in Birmingham, to come say a bilingual Mass, combining both English and Vietnamese languages. It was a first for Calhoun County.
The Mass was followed with a dinner party in the parish activity center. “Though the majority of Vietnamese in Anniston are Catholic, we were joined by members of the Vietnamese Buddhist community as well,” Father John said.
The party featured loud music, festive clothing and lots of food.
“I made 300 egg rolls!” Xuan exclaimed. Other traditional foods that were served included rice dishes, stir-fried vegetables and a variety of fruit. Among the fruit offerings was lychee, a tropical fruit native to southeastern China.
The Vietnamese calendar matches that of China, with each year designating a zodiac symbol; 2020 is heralded as the Year of the Rat, which stands for wittiness, flexibility and financial gain.
The blessings that those of Vietnamese heritage offer each other include “Nam moi doi dào suc khoe” (“I wish you a healthy new year”), “Nam moi tan tài tan loc” (“I wish you a wealthy new year”) and a catch-all blessing that says it all: “Van su nhu ý” (“May all your wishes come true”).
