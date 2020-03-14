You are the owner of this article.
Sacred Heart school finds its new principal close to home

Mark Proper

Mark Proper, principal at Pleasant Valley High School, will be taking over as principal at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School this summer.

 Krista Larkin/Special to the Star

Although he was born in New England, Mark Proper calls himself a “military brat,” having lived in Germany, Hawaii and Alabama during his youth. But mostly he considers himself to be a Calhoun County “local boy” because this is where he settled and stayed.

After graduating from Anniston High School in 1988, Mark went on to Jacksonville State University to study education. It was there he met his future wife, Michelle. The couple were married in 1995 and are parents to two boys, Britton and Cole.

