Rubel Shelly: The dark side of evangelicalism

In his book “When Religion Becomes Evil,” ordained Baptist minister Charles Kimball wrote: “In their origins and their core teachings, religions may be noble, but how they develop almost invariably falls short of the ideal. Adherents too often make their religious leaders, doctrines, and the need to defend institutional structures the vehicle and justification for unacceptable behavior.”
Kimball’s book was published in 2002. It focused on religious fervor that could produce blind obedience to an authoritarian leader, an end-justifies — any — means rejection of basic moral duty, and the right to declare “holy war.”