Rubel Shelly: Thanks, mom

If you are with your mother today or can get in touch with her in person, by phone, or through the Internet, how fortunate you are.

My mother died 20 years ago. Because I was a sickly kid for the first several years of my life, many of my memories of her have to do with tender care she gave to the third of her children. Fitful sleep with temperature between 104 and 105 with pneumonia. Her in a chair beside my bed all night. Her hand lightly on my back — to be sure I was breathing.

