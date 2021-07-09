You have permission to edit this article.
Rubel Shelly: For the lack of a smile

Dr. Rubel Shelly

Dr. Aaron Kheriaty has some very challenging and thought-provoking things to say about our loss of community, abandonment of social solidarity and failure to exhibit meaningful social concern for one another.

All of us have heard of chanting crowds that scream “Jump! Jump! Jump!” to the person standing on a rooftop and threatening suicide.

