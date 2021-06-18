You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Rubel Shelly: Every father's 'treasure'

  • Comments
rs

Dr. Rubel Shelly

There is an old, old story I have seen in different forms. The essence of the tale is that a devout but very poor rabbi from Krakow had a dream one night. A voice urged him to make a journey to Prague and to look for treasure under the bridge that led to the king’s palace.

When he woke up the next morning, he remembered his dream. But he did nothing about it. When he had the same dream the next night, he began to grow restless. After having the identical dream for the third night in a row, he awakened and put on his walking shoes.

Tags