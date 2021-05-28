Rubel Shelly: Connections foster our humanity

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM
There is an axiom in mathematics that a sum cannot be greater than its parts. While I don’t argue with that as a math principle, I know it doesn’t hold in relationships. And relationships can’t be reduced to formulas anyway.
If the last 18 months have taught us anything, we have learned that isolation hurts. (Why do you think the most severe punishment in prison is “solitary confinement?”)