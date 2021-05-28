You have permission to edit this article.
Rubel Shelly: Connections foster our humanity

Dr. Rubel Shelly

There is an axiom in mathematics that a sum cannot be greater than its parts. While I don’t argue with that as a math principle, I know it doesn’t hold in relationships. And relationships can’t be reduced to formulas anyway.

If the last 18 months have taught us anything, we have learned that isolation hurts. (Why do you think the most severe punishment in prison is “solitary confinement?”)

