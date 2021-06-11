Rubel Shelly: Civility: An ideal to embrace

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM
Picture a comfortable room with natural light, lots of coffee, and easy chairs. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ted Cruz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Mitch McConnell, Nancy Pelosi and Bernie Sanders are having coffee, talking about their concerns for the country and figuring out ways to get people from their political parties and personal constituencies to support a unified strategy.
Into the room walk Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Trump asks if there is any Diet Coke in the room. Obama leads the chorus of laughter. Biden calls out, “Bring it in guys!” A Secret Service detail rolls in a cart loaded with ice, glasses and two dozen cans of Diet Coke. “Hey, Big Macs are on the way!” shouts AOC.