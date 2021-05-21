Rubel Shelly: Bishops speak to same-sex marriage

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
Bishops of the Church of England recently issued a pastoral document to give counsel on civil partnerships, same-sex marriage, and mixed-sex partnerships. These forms of legal cohabitation were recognized in the UK, respectively, in 2005, 2013 and 2018. Each gives property, inheritance, and tax rights to non-traditional relationships that have long been protected for married heterosexual couples.
The bishops made no negative judgment about protecting the civil rights of same-sex partners or the worth and dignity of LGBTQ persons in society. Their statement had to do with requests and/or expectations that the Church of England provide some type of “service of blessing” for them. Give a sign of the church’s approval.