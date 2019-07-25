This email greeted me Wednesday morning.
“So, looks as though ‘prohibition’ wasn’t completely in us Oxfordians’ DNA after all, eh?”
That pithy comment came from Randall, who sent it not long after voters in Oxford this week OK’ed Sunday alcohol sales. We’ve never met but we’ve traded emails a few times, and best I can tell our relationship on most things would mimic an Alabama-Auburn marriage: some things we just don’t discuss.
The week before, I had written that “Oxford’s impetus (for a Sunday sales vote) is a City Council that undoubtedly wants this tired question finally answered and a collection of Sunday prohibitionists who want Oxford to retain its reputation, whatever they think it is.”
And that “Oxford has always been one of Calhoun County’s driest places ... Politically, it’s part of the city’s DNA.”
And that the vote would likely fail because “Oxford’s Sunday prohibitionists won’t allow it (to pass). More than any other city in Calhoun County, the DNA in Oxford is strong.”
Yeah, I did that.
Score one for Randall. At least he was polite about it.
Not only did Oxford voters support Sunday sales, but the tabulation wasn’t close. I’m surprised by both developments, but it is the second one — the 2-1 pro-sales tally — that’s the most shocking.
Politically, at least, Oxford’s history is one of reluctant legal imbibing, at least within its city limits. After Calhoun County went wet in the early 1960s, it was one of the last cities for nearly everything alcohol-related. Anniston and Hobson City jumped feet-first into the booze business; Oxford, for reasons moral, religious and political, shunned the thought. The state Supreme Court even had to force Oxford to allow liquor-by-the-drink sales after ruling in favor of Ramada Inn, which had repeatedly sued the city for refusing to issue it a liquor license.
Oxford tried to stay in the 1950s. The state’s highest court made it tap a keg.
Old-timers surely remember former Oxford Mayor Bester Adams. “Democracy is the people decide what they want,” he once told The Star. “And people in Oxford voted dry ever since I can remember.”
Not this time, though. Today’s democracy pairs well with Sunday sales.
The big questions: Where’s the furor? The outrage? The protests? I hesitate to make more bold predictions — Randall might email me again — but I’d bet protests will be absent and outrage will be light, if that. If less than 1,000 of Oxford’s 13,000 registered voters opposed Sunday sales and bothered to cast a ballot, it doesn’t say much about a coming groundswell of disappointment over the wets’ victory.
Oxford will survive this, just like it survived Sunday movies, that supposed cultural and moral scourge of Alabama’s past.
That’s right, movies.
Blue laws and pulpit power protected Sundays from most public activities in the state well into the 20th century, and movies weren’t allowed. Baseball games weren’t allowed. No golf, no tennis, nothing that would distract Christians on days reserved for holy activities. Even after the state Legislature legalized Sunday afternoon movies, cities slow-walked theater approvals. Pulpit power was real.
Anniston voters OK’d Sunday movie shows in the summer of 1935. Ministers howled. Church-goers protested. That December, petitioners forced another referendum and voters killed Sunday shows after less than six months. It would be another four years before Sunday movies were legal in Anniston.
Oxford waited longer — until the fall of 1942, when a roll of eligible voters dwindled because of World War II service approved Sunday movies.
Sunday movies in Oxford passed by just 12 votes.
Neither Anniston nor Oxford wilted under moral guilt of allowing theaters to open after church services. In varying degrees of success, they withstood the cultural and legal changes of our lifetimes — civil rights for African-Americans, women’s quest for workplace equality, the ongoing fight for LGBTQ rights. You used to be able to smoke anywhere; now you can’t. The drinking age used to be 19; now it’s 21.
Soon, perhaps sooner than you think, Sunday alcohol sales in Oxford will be as routine as Christmas parades and Fourth of July fireworks. It won’t be a thing. If you want to drink, drink. If not, don’t. Showing movies on Sunday afternoons in Oxford didn’t spoil our souls. Sunday sales won’t, either.