OHATCHEE — After a few days when blood has spilled on a Jacksonville sidewalk, when gunshots erupted at a Noble Street bar, when our world seems consumed by Christmas consumerism and the worst of our politics, I’ve sought something better, something reassuring.
I wound up at Ohatchee High School.
In a slender hallway, not far from the gym, gazing at twin rows of wooden baskets filled with food.
It wasn’t gourmet eats, mind you. Bags of uncooked rice. Cans of vegetables, corn and green beans and the like. Boxes of Jell-O and mac-and-cheese and tea bags and spaghetti noodles. If I heard him right, Bobby Tittle, the Ohatchee High principal, said something about Christmas hams being in those baskets, which got my attention, but I didn’t see any.
For 54 years, the principal said, Ohatchee’s students and teachers have done this — maybe not in this way, but in this spirit. Wednesday marked the 55th consecutive year the Ohatchee school has included a food-for-the-needy component of its Christmas program.
That isn’t altogether newsworthy; schools and churches do this every December. But consider who and what Ohatchee is, a rural town of farmland and open spaces where lofty incomes are rare and poverty is too often real.
And yet, each December they give, they donate, an embodiment of the Christmas spirit.
“It kinda tells you what Ohatchee is all about,” Tittle said. “This is not a (wealthy) community. For these people to give food to 40-plus families, it’s amazing.”
So, too, is how Ohatchee High does it.
Most of Wednesday’s program directed by Spanish teacher Maria Diaz revolved around music — the school choir and songs performed by elementary students, for instance. Younger students filled chairs on the gym floor. High school students stuffed the bleachers. Adults lined the walls. Room was scarce.
Near the end of the program, student leaders hand-picked by the faculty brought the baskets into the gym, Christmas’ deeper meaning on display.
Later, members of Ohatchee’s Student Government Association and teachers delivered the baskets of donated food to the needy families. Forty-one families in and around Ohatchee got baskets this year, the food drive organized by guidance counselor Jennifer Craig. Just as interesting: the school doesn’t go through local charities to determine who gets the baskets. School administrators decide. Ohatchee’s a small town. There are few strangers.
“It’s basically just knowing your community,” Tittle said. “We know the families that are in need, and we know the students that are considered homeless.”
That’s right. It’s not unusual for the Ohatchee High SGA to deliver a basket of food to an Ohatchee student who doesn’t have a permanent home. “When you deliver this food,” he said, “it’s about heartbreaking to see what some of these students have to overcome.” What a story that must be.
Tittle marvels about the deeper meaning of what happens each Christmas at Ohatchee High. In truth, I’ve never spoken to him when he doesn’t gush with pride about his school and admire the people who live in his community. He didn’t tear up as we talked, but neither did he hide his joy when he mentioned how food is often donated by those who have little to spare, but yet they do.
“When you see some of these people coming in and bringing baskets of food — they are sacrificing,” he said. “It’s all about sacrificing. It’s all about giving.”
Remember what I said about Ohatchee High having no monopoly on this sort of Christmas spirit? It doesn’t. The anonymous donor who this week walked into Anniston’s Walmart and paid off the remaining balances of every layaway account is just as remarkable. (An NFL player, Khalil Mack of the Chicago Bears, did the same thing last weekend in his Fort Pierce, Fla., hometown, reportedly spending $80,000 on 300 accounts at a Walmart layaway counter. It’s becoming a welcomed wealthy trend.)
But let’s get real here. Those baskets at Ohatchee High aren’t about the food, really.
They’re about the spirit of Christmas, about people, about hope.
The 41 families who this week received Christmas baskets of food hand-delivered by Ohatchee High students may enjoy a few meals of spaghetti and plates of vegetables. Perhaps even their Christmas hams.
More than that, though, they know someone cares.