Phillip Tutor: Surveying Annistonians’ downtown desires

Downtown Anniston isn’t dead, far from it. Shh, haters. But c’mon. It’s not downtown Gadsden, which it should resemble, and it’s never going to be downtown Homewood or Birmingham’s Five Points South. Those latter two comparisons are patently unfair.
Anniston’s improved downtown is an imperfect, perpetually unfinished work in progress that collects critics like flypaper.
And the heyday that old-timers remember — when Noble Street had a Sears, a JC Penney, movie theaters, vaudeville stages, drug stores, doctors’ offices and virtually everything and anything else? If that’s what you want today, well, tough.
Put another way, neither City Hall nor The Anniston Star is downtown these days.
And yet, there is downtown optimism. Be glad for that.
“I know people in this town really care about downtown Anniston,” says Reilly Johnson, the director of Main Street Anniston, the nonprofit charged with revitalizing the city’s retail core, “and they want to see it come back and thrive.”
To that end, Main Street Anniston and the statewide Main Street Alabama recently launched an online survey (https://bit.ly/39b5IIb) designed to gauge public interest in new downtown options. In essence, the survey asks:
Do you live in Anniston or work downtown?
Do you think downtown is making progress, holding steady or losing ground?
And what type of downtown businesses would you patronize?
You may want more bars and restaurants. I want a cool bookstore and a sweet coffee shop with reliable wifi and streetside tables; I wouldn’t mind a brewpub. (Anniston certainly doesn’t need more office space, since there are beaucoup vacant office spaces here already.) I suspect others would want more outdoor sports stores, given the city’s focus on ecotourism.
A few things:
First, Main Street Anniston isn’t the same as Spirit of Anniston. Both are nonprofits that target downtown revitalization. Spirit guided the Main Street program for years. Now the city does.
Second, the survey results won’t be binding. If a majority of respondents say they’d patronize a first-rate Noble Street bookstore, that doesn’t ensure that Main Street would focus its retail development on a bookstore in the coming months.
And, third, the survey is only as good as the number of respondents and the quality of information they provide. Small sample sizes are rife with capricious and fragmented data.
So, what’s the point, then?
This can become a “looking glass” for downtown Anniston. That’s how Toby Bennington, Anniston’s director of economic development and city planning, described the survey results. Not a binding road map City Hall must dutifully follow, but a good-faith effort to coordinate residents’ wishes with the city’s conversations with retail developers.
The premise sounds simple enough. If Main Street Anniston has data indicating residents would support a specific business — let’s say a high-end ice cream shop, which is among the various survey options — then Bennington could use that information to convince developers a high-end ice cream shop would fly downtown.
“We all know that the dynamic (for downtown Anniston) has changed” over the years, Bennington says. “But this is going to be a widened door of opportunity for businesses to look at downtown.”
It’s that “evidential proof” of what the public wants that Johnson anticipates. “Giving the public a chance to tell us what they want out of downtown Anniston, that can’t be overstated,” she says.
Now, about those aforementioned haters and critics.
They exist because they’ve seen what we’ve all seen: decades of decline, status quo and failed efforts overshadowing the legitimate downtown gains.
Remember how Watermark Tower, the city’s tallest building, towered for years over Noble Street with its scorched upper floors?
Recall the metal “monkey bars” the city installed over Noble Street intersections during one of its previous downtown modernizations?
Remember — if you do, you’re old — how City Hall tried to combat the defections to Oxford’s Quintard Mall by dreaming of a European-styled Noble Street arcade with outdoor shops and walking paths?
I don’t want to mention the crater at 12th and Noble streets (where plans for a downtown hotel have stalled) and the vacant Alabama Power Co.-owned lot on Quintard (where a developer wanted to build a mixed-use retail development but pulled out because, well, it’s Anniston). And I’d rather not mention that at one point this decade Main Street Anniston had four directors in four years.
Johnson, an Anniston native, is giving that organization stability. She believes in Anniston, she says. She’s optimistic about downtown Anniston, she says. So I asked her: How is this effort going to be different?
There’s a slight pause. And then, optimism.
“Blind faith,” she says. “These things take time and dedicated effort over time. And unfortunately, there has been turnover. It’s a pretty big setback to get your feet back under you. But I think the best we can do is try.”
Email: ptutor@annistonstar.com