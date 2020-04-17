Phillip Tutor: Shutting down Alabama, then and now

Subscribe to annistonstar.com for complete access to local news from The Anniston Star, The Daily Home, The Cleburne News, The News-Journal and the St. Clair Times. You can use your subscription at our website and with out mobile applications for The Anniston Star and The Daily Home.
Soldiers at Anniston’s Camp McClellan during World War I wear masks intended to help prevent the spread of influenza. The virus killed millions of people worldwide in a pandemic between 1918 and 1920. Credit: Photo courtesy of Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County
D.C. Cooper, Oxford’s mayor, asked the city’s schools to close, and they did. J.L. Wikle, Anniston’s mayor, shut down everything he could: schools, churches, saloons, pool halls, vaudeville theaters, movie shows and restaurants. When the churches considered reopening, the local pastors’ union said no. That’s how bad it was.
Oxanna, that short-lived town between Anniston and Oxford, had one church; it closed. Out in the valley, Alexandria shuttered its school and churches. Camp McClellan, barely a year old, was locked down.